FOX Sports North announces broadcast schedule for Twins classic games
FOX Sports North, the television home of the Minnesota Twins, will replay ten memorable Twins games from 1965 to 2019 over the next few weeks. Twins fans can watch prime time re-airs beginning on Monday, April 6. The ten games are the beginning of a larger series of classic games that will be announced later.
The re-air schedule features a number of historic games, including all four of the Twins wins from the incredible 1991 World Series (4/10, 4/11, 4/16, 4/19) and the three MLB All Star Games (4/25, 4/28, 5/1) hosted in Minnesota.
Additionally, the network will debut two brand new half-hour specials featuring Max Kepler and Nelson Cruz:
- “The Pursuit: From Berlin to the Bigs” (4/22 at 6:30pm)
- “Baseball in the Dominican Republic: Nelson Cruz” (4/29 at 6:30pm)
Dick Bremer will provide live Twitter commentary during the April 6 “Twins Classic” game with other special guests/celebrities scheduled to provide social engagement during numerous Classic re-airs. #TwinsClassics
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Program
|Original air date
|Matchup
|Monday
|4/6/20
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|8/17/10
|Jim Thome hits first ever walk-off homerun at Target Field
|Friday
|4/10/20
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/19/91
|1991 World Series Game 1
|Saturday
|4/11/20
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/20/91
|1991 World Series Game 2
|Thursday
|4/16/20
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/26/91
|1991 World Series Game 6 – Puckett Game Winning HR
|Sunday
|4/19/20
|6 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|10/27/91
|1991 World Series Game 7- Jack Morris pitches an amazing game
|Wednesday
|4/22/20
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|7/13/19
|2019 Season – Max Kepler Hits 5th Straight HR off Bauer
|Wednesday
|4/22/20
|6:30 p.m.
|Debut: The Pursuit
|“The Pursuit: From Berlin to the Bigs” featuring Max Kepler
|Saturday
|4/25/20
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|7/13/65
|1965 All-Star Game – Metropolitan Stadium
|Tuesday
|4/28/20
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|7/16/85
|1985 All-Star Game—H.H.H. Metrodome
|Wednesday
|4/29/20
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|9/22/19
|2019 Season – Nelson Cruz Hits 400th HR – 2019 season
|Wednesday
|4/29/20
|6:30 p.m.
|Debut: Baseball in the DR
|“Baseball in the Dominican Republic: Nelson Cruz”
|Friday
|5/1/20
|7 p.m.
|Twins Classic
|7/15/14
|2014 All-Star Game-Target Field
All games will stream live on FOX Sports GO – available via the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.
FOX Sports North reaches homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: Foxsportsnorth.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram.