FOX Sports North announces broadcast schedule for Twins classic games

FOX Sports North, the television home of the Minnesota Twins, will replay ten memorable Twins games from 1965 to 2019 over the next few weeks. Twins fans can watch prime time re-airs beginning on Monday, April 6. The ten games are the beginning of a larger series of classic games that will be announced later.

The re-air schedule features a number of historic games, including all four of the Twins wins from the incredible 1991 World Series (4/10, 4/11, 4/16, 4/19) and the three MLB All Star Games (4/25, 4/28, 5/1) hosted in Minnesota.

Additionally, the network will debut two brand new half-hour specials featuring Max Kepler and Nelson Cruz:

“The Pursuit: From Berlin to the Bigs” (4/22 at 6:30pm)

(4/22 at 6:30pm) “Baseball in the Dominican Republic: Nelson Cruz” (4/29 at 6:30pm)

Dick Bremer will provide live Twitter commentary during the April 6 “Twins Classic” game with other special guests/celebrities scheduled to provide social engagement during numerous Classic re-airs. #TwinsClassics

Day Date Time Program Original air date Matchup Monday 4/6/20 7 p.m. Twins Classic 8/17/10 Jim Thome hits first ever walk-off homerun at Target Field Friday 4/10/20 7 p.m. Twins Classic 10/19/91 1991 World Series Game 1 Saturday 4/11/20 7 p.m. Twins Classic 10/20/91 1991 World Series Game 2 Thursday 4/16/20 7 p.m. Twins Classic 10/26/91 1991 World Series Game 6 – Puckett Game Winning HR Sunday 4/19/20 6 p.m. Twins Classic 10/27/91 1991 World Series Game 7- Jack Morris pitches an amazing game Wednesday 4/22/20 7 p.m. Twins Classic 7/13/19 2019 Season – Max Kepler Hits 5th Straight HR off Bauer Wednesday 4/22/20 6:30 p.m. Debut: The Pursuit “The Pursuit: From Berlin to the Bigs” featuring Max Kepler Saturday 4/25/20 7 p.m. Twins Classic 7/13/65 1965 All-Star Game – Metropolitan Stadium Tuesday 4/28/20 7 p.m. Twins Classic 7/16/85 1985 All-Star Game—H.H.H. Metrodome Wednesday 4/29/20 7 p.m. Twins Classic 9/22/19 2019 Season – Nelson Cruz Hits 400th HR – 2019 season Wednesday 4/29/20 6:30 p.m. Debut: Baseball in the DR “Baseball in the Dominican Republic: Nelson Cruz” Friday 5/1/20 7 p.m. Twins Classic 7/15/14 2014 All-Star Game-Target Field

All games will stream live on FOX Sports GO – available via the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.

FOX Sports North reaches homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: Foxsportsnorth.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram.