Nelson Cruz, Twins designated hitter (⬆️ UP)

No one in baseball is trending up more than Cruz. Since July 16th, Cruz leads all big-league hitters in home runs (15), RBI (29), slugging percentage (1.041) and OPS (1.505). He’s now batting .300/.389/.662 with 32 home runs and 76 RBI in 85 games. Cruz has now hit 30+ home runs in six straight seasons.