St. Louis to host ACHA National Championships In 2022

St. Louis will host the American Collegiate Hockey Association National Championships in 2022, the organization announced Wednesday.

The event will run from March 10-20, 2022, and will be hosted by the St. Louis Sports Commission and the St. Louis Blues.

The ACHA is the governing body for non-varsity collegiate hockey in the United States. The event is expected to draw more than 1,500 players from at least 72 teams across all five ACHA divisions to compete in more than 100 games in suburban St. Louis.

Games will be played primarily at the Centene Community Ice Arena, the Blues’ practice facility in Maryland Heights. Overflow games and practices will be held at the Maryville University Hockey Center in Chesterfield.

“We are proud to bring another marquee collegiate hockey tournament to St. Louis,” Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman said. “This is the Heartland of Hockey and the Centene Community Ice Center is the hub of hockey development in the Midwest. Hosting the ACHA National Championship is a testament to the St. Louis community and the great strides we have made in growing our great sport throughout the region.”

“St. Louis is such a great location for the ACHA and its member schools across all divisions,” said Craig Barnett, the ACHA’s executive director. “About half of all ACHA member teams, in both the men’s and women’s divisions, are within an eight-to-10-hour drive to St. Louis.”