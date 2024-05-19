National Basketball Association Klay Thompson next team odds: Could the Splash Brothers split up? Updated May. 19, 2024 1:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Splash Brothers have never not splashed together.

Could next season be the end of their shotmaking union?

Report has it that Warriors star guard Klay Thompson will be courted by more than Golden State, as he's set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Athletic's Shams Charania discussed Thompson's next move on FanDuel's "Run It Back" show.

"The Magic can open up an excess of $60 million dollars in cap space this offseason, so they're gonna be players when you think about free agency and other moves that can be made. ... One name to keep an eye on: Klay Thompson. I'm told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson.

"Thompson, along with several other vets around the league, are looking at the Magic as a situation where if you plug in a guy like Klay Thompson … this team can make a real jump."

With that, let's check out the odds for Thompson's next team at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 19:

KLAY THOMPSON NEXT TEAM ODDS:

Warriors, -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Magic, +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

76ers, +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Thunder, +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Mavericks, +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Lakers, +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Heat, +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Spurs, +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Thompson, 34, has only suited up for Golden State during his 13-year career. He is a five-time All-Star who has helped the Warriors win four championships since the 2014-15 season.

This past season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points and 3.3 rebounds for a Warriors team that failed to make it to the postseason. He shot just 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from distance, his lowest percentages since the 2021-22 season, his first after missing back-to-back seasons with torn ACL and torn Achilles injuries.

Now, the Warriors have to decide just how much money they want to shell out for the veteran star, after paying a league-high $209.4 million in salary last season, and staring at another season in which they could potentially be well into the luxury tax.

On the other side, Thompson could potentially still demand big money on the open market, meaning he could be looking at taking a smaller deal to stay with the Warriors, or a more lucrative deal by moving on.

