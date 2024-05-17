Major League Baseball
Dodgers demote struggling OF James Outman to minors, activate Jason Heyward
Dodgers demote struggling OF James Outman to minors, activate Jason Heyward

Updated May. 17, 2024 10:29 p.m. ET

James Outman, who finished third in last year's NL Rookie of the Year voting, was demoted to the minors as part of multiple roster moves by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The 27-year-old center fielder was hitting .148 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 36 games this season. He's being sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Last year, Outman had 23 homers and 70 RBI as the team's primary center fielder.

With outfielder Jason Heyward coming off the injured list and outfielder Andy Pages' emergence, Outman's lack of production proved costly.

"It was a tough one," manager Dave Roberts said of the decision. "I don't think any of us expected to be in this position given last year and our expectation for him this season. We felt that James needed an opportunity to go down and play every day. There's something to getting out of this environment."

The Dodgers recalled outfielder Miguel Vargas and pitcher Ricky Vanasco, and optioned pitcher Nick Ramirez to Triple-A.

Infielder Max Muncy went on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

