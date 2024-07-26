Major League Baseball Mariners acquire OF Randy Arozarena from Rays hoping to awaken offense Published Jul. 26, 2024 9:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night in the hope of boosting their slumping offense.

The Mariners are in the midst of a major slide over the past month that has seen them lose a 10-game lead in the AL West largely due to a struggling offense. Seattle is 9-20 since June 19 and now trails Houston in the division standings.

Seattle is also dealing with injuries that have star center fielder Julio Rodríguez out until some time in August due to a high-ankle sprain and shortstop J.P. Crawford out for four to six weeks due to a broken pinky finger.

"Randy is a dynamic, high-energy all-around player who has excelled in the biggest moments on the biggest stages," Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. "He's going to be a great addition to our clubhouse and lineup."

Arozarena has the chance to help Seattle at the plate, although the outfielder is hitting a career-low .211 in 100 games. Despite the low average, Arozarena still has 15 homers and a .712 OPS this season, which is higher than all but one player in Seattle's everyday lineup.

And he's been on the upswing at the plate for nearly two months. Since June 1, Arozarena is hitting .284 with a .397 on-base percentage and a .904 OPS. He's hit seven homers and walked 20 times during that 43-game span.

Last season, Arozarena hit a career-high 23 homers and was the All-Star Game starter in left field when the game was played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle — a place where he's hit .289 during his career. Arozarena is on pace for a fourth straight season with at least 20 long balls.

The deal comes with the Rays (52-51) sitting 9½ games back in the AL East race but only four games out in the wild-card standings. The Mariners sent a pair of minor league prospects — right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins and outfielder Aidan Smith — to the Rays along with a player to be named later.

The Mariners were in desperate need of a jolt after being swept at home by the Los Angeles Angels and beginning the post-All-Star break portion of the schedule by losing five of six. Going back to before the break, the Mariners have dropped eight of nine and have scored two runs or fewer in seven of those games.

All that despite a pitching staff that leads baseball with a 3.41 ERA and is allowing just 3.66 runs per game on average.

Arozarena also comes with future control. He's eligible for arbitration for the next two seasons and won't hit free agency until 2027.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

