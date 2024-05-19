National Basketball Association Paul George next team odds: Clippers, 76ers favored to land star guard Published May. 19, 2024 1:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Could the Clippers' superstar project be over?

Star guard Paul George has spent the past five years in Los Angeles, but enters this offseason with a player option for nearly $50 million.

However, all signs point to George, 34, opting out as he pursues a long-term deal, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

"While [James] Harden’s free-agency discussions with the Clippers must wait until the day after the NBA Finals come to an end, George has been extension-eligible all season long," the report said. "Team sources say there have been extensive discussions between the two sides, most notably heading into the February trade deadline, but the absence of a deal as free agency nears has now opened the Clippers to outside risk.

"Teams such as the 76ers and Orlando Magic (that are flush with salary cap space) are known to have interest in George, who pushed his way out of Oklahoma City and to the Clippers in the summer of 2019 so that he could return to his home region and join forces with Leonard. While George has a player option for next season worth $48.7 million, he is widely expected to decline it to pursue a new deal and could become a free agent on June 30."

Let's check out the odds for George's next team at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 19.

PAUL GEORGE NEXT TEAM ODDS:

Clippers, -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

76ers, +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Magic, +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Lakers, +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Pelicans, +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Heat, +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Thunder, +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Suns, +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

This past season, George, a nine-time All-Star, averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 74 games. It was the second-straight season that George saw his points, rebounds and assists decline.

After the Clippers missed the playoffs in 2021-22, and George missed their first-round series in 2022-23 due to injury, the Clippers once again lost in the first round this year.

George averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in LAC's six-game defeat at the hands of Dallas.

