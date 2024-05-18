Bundesliga
Marco Reus buys beer for all Dortmund fans for his final home game
Bundesliga

Marco Reus buys beer for all Dortmund fans for his final home game

Published May. 18, 2024 5:38 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund favorite Marco Reus bought beer for nearly a whole stadium of the team's fans at his final Bundesliga game for the club on Saturday.

"It was planned in advance," Reus said. "It was perfect, I'm unbelievably grateful for all the love people have shown me."

Before treating everyone to a drink, he treated them on the field to a goal and setting up another in the 4-0 win over Darmstadt.

More than 81,000 supporters attended the match, though not all were of beer-drinking age, but many will have availed of the captain's offer, possibly more than once.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dortmund posted on X a note signed by Reus in which he says, "Thank you for everything! The farewell beer on me," followed by a smiley face and "your Marco."

Dortmund didn't show the final bill.

The 34-year-old Reus is leaving Dortmund after 12 years at the club. He scored with a spectacular free kick in the 38th minute after setting up Ian Maatsen for the opener.

"You could hardly think it any nicer," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. "It would be a perfect farewell if we didn't want to crown him again in two weeks. So it was his last act here, but there's another to come. We're taking a good feeling with us to Wembley."

Dortmund next faces Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

Reus said he wants to continue his career, though didn't say where.

"I want to play on because I feel good and believe in myself, but first the Champions League final is in focus," Reus said.

Reus won the German Cup with Dortmund in 2017 and 2021 after rejoining his hometown club from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2012. He was player of the year in 2012 and 2019. Altogether, he scored 170 goals in 428 games for Dortmund.

He scored 15 goals in 48 games for Germany, but missed out on important tournaments because of injuries.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Marco Reus
Dortmund
Bundesliga
share
Get more from Bundesliga Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes