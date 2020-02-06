Blues to launch search for new AHL affiliate after Golden Knights buy Rampage

The St. Louis Blues are in the market for a new minor league affiliate.

The San Antonio Rampage, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate for the last two seasons, has been sold to the Vegas Golden Knights, who plan to relocate the franchise to the Las Vegas area.

Went shopping for socks and a few groceries today…. Ended up splurging on an @TheAHL franchise ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (pending approval 😜)https://t.co/QGNRCwP2kz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 6, 2020

Pending AHL approval, the San Antonio Rampage would play in San Antonio through the end of 2019-20 season. Then the team would then relocate to Henderson/Las Vegas where they would begin play in the 2020-21 season. 🏒 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 6, 2020

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement that the Rampage will remain their affiliate for the rest of the season.

“We are aware of the news regarding Vegas purchasing the San Antonio organization,” Armstrong said in the statement. “The Blues will finish the remainder of the 2019-20 season with San Antonio as our AHL affiliate. In the meantime, our pursuit of a new minor league affiliate will begin immediately. We will have no further comment on this topic at this time.”