Blues sign 2018 draft pick Tucker to three-year, entry-level contract

Defenseman Tyler Tucker, a seventh-round draft pick by the St. Louis Blues in 2018, is under contract.

Tucker, who was drafted 200th overall, has signed a three-year, two-way, entry-level contract, the team announced Monday. The 20-year-old will continue to play the rest of this season with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League.

Tucker, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, has split this season between two OHL teams, Flint and the Barrie Colts, totaling 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists) and 83 penalty minutes in 52 games. The 2019-20 season is Tucker’s fourth in the OHL, where he has amassed 151 points (35 goals, 116 assists) and 326 penalty minutes in 241 regular-season games.