Blues, Perunovich agree to terms on two-year entry-level contract

ST. LOUIS – Defenseman Scott Perunovich, one of the best players in college hockey the last three seasons, has agreed to terms with the St. Louis Blues on a two-year entry-level contract, the team announced Friday.

Perunovich, a second-round draft pick (45th overall) by the Blues in 2018, was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (top collegiate player) in 2019-20, when he led Minnesota-Duluth with 40 points (six goals, 34 assists) in 34 regular-season games.

Perunovich, 21, led the Bulldogs to the NCAA championship as both a freshman in 2017-18, when he tallied 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) and earned the NCAA’s Tim Taylor Award (top collegiate rookie), and as a sophomore in 2018-19, when he was named the NCHC Best Offensive Defenseman for the second consecutive year. He won the award again this past season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over three collegiate seasons, the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder scored 105 points (20 goals, 85 assists) and a plus-50 rating in 115 regular-season games.