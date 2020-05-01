FOX Sports Midwest to replay Cardinals’ 2019 NLDS victories

FOX Sports Midwest will re-air the Cardinals’ three victories in their 2019 NLDS triumph over Atlanta next week in prime time.

The Cardinals rallied in the eighth and ninth innings to win Game 1. They won Game 4 in 10 innings at Busch. And they scored 10 first-inning runs, a postseason record, in Game 5.

FOX Sports Midwest’s Cardinals programming for the week also includes Grillin’ the NL Central, a new baseball roundtable show; the second episode of the FOX Sports Midwest Sports Trivia Challenge; and a new one-hour special, Cardinals Top 25 Moments of the Decade, chronicling the best regular-season moments from 2000 to 2009. Also, premiering May 10 is a special episode of Cardinals Insider titled Home: The Molina Story.

Cardinals Programming on FOX Sports Midwest for May 4-10 (times Central)

Times Central | Programming available in the Cardinals television footprint | streaming on FOX Sports GO