Sporting KC to play Real Salt Lake, Colorado, Minnesota in group stage of tourney

Sporting Kansas City will play Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United FC in its three group stage matches at the MLS is Back Tournament in July, the team announced Thursday.

Sporting KC will play in Group D with its fellow Western Conference opponents at the monthlong tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida. The schedule has not been announced.

The club’s three group stage matches will count toward the 2020 MLS regular-season standings. Sporting was 2-0 when the season was suspended in March.

The MLS is Back Tournament will have six groups, three in each conference. Group stage play will begin July 8 with the tournament opener between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF, the league announced Thursday. The top two finishers in each group and the four best third-place finishers will advance to the knockout rounds, with a single-elimination bracket that starts with a Round of 16 (July 25-28) and proceeds to the quarterfinals (July 30-Aug. 1), semifinals (Aug. 5-6) and championship Aug. 11.

Each team will play at least three and no more than seven matches, depending on its success. The tournament winner will earn a spot in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

After the tournament, MLS plans to continue regular-season play in home markets. The release of a revised schedule is not imminent.