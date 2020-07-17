Royals to use T-Bones Stadium as alternate training site

The Kansas City T-Bones aren’t using their stadium this year, but the Kansas City Royals will.

The Royals and T-Bones, a member of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, reached an agreement with each other and with Wyandotte County to use T-Bones Stadium as the club’s alternate training site this summer.

Those players on the 60-man roster who don’t make the regular-season-opening 30-man roster will work out at the facility in Kansas City, Kansas.

“The proximity to Kauffman Stadium and Kansas City was a driving factor in our decision,” said Scott Sharp, Royals vice president/assistant general manager. “We are fortunate to have a quality baseball facility so close to Kauffman, allowing our players to train without the disruption of relocating outside of the metro area. We believe this is a win for all involved.”

“We think it is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our facility in KCK and we wish the Royals all the best this season,” said Chris Brown, T-Bones vice president/general manager.