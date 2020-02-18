Royals announce 2020 spring training television schedule

The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that eight spring training games will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City this season.

Coverage begins Thursday, Feb. 27, when the Royals visit the Milwaukee Brewers. The first telecast from the Royals’ home complex in Surprise, Ariz., is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, a prime time exhibition vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

FSKC will produce the five spring training telecasts from Surprise, while the three away games will be a shared feed with that day’s opponent.

The FSKC announcer team will continue to feature Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Physioc, Rex Hudler, Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery.

The 2020 regular season television schedule will be announced at a later date.

2020 FOX Sports Kansas City Exhibition Telecasts