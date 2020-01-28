Ex-Chiefs LB Ford of 49ers agrees his penalty was ‘inexcusable’

MIAMI — Dee Ford agrees with the pass rusher who replaced him in Kansas City that his blunder that cost the Chiefs a Super Bowl trip last season is inexcusable.

Ford was called for lining up in the neutral zone in last year’s AFC title game against New England. The penalty negated an interception that would have sealed the win for the Chiefs. New England instead drove down and scored, then eventually won the game in overtime.

Ford was traded last March to San Francisco and the Chiefs brought in Frank Clark to replace him. Clark said earlier in the playoffs that Ford’s mistake was inexcusable.

“He’s right,” Ford said. “It’s inexcusable. But don’t we all do it?”