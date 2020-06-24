Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Brogdon announced the test result in a statement Wednesday.

“I recently tested positive for the Covid virus and am currently in quarantine,” he said in the statement. “I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”

The Pacers are among the teams that will begin play in late July when the NBA resumes its season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida.

Brogdon was dealing with a quad muscle injury when the league suspended play in March. He was averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 assists over 48 games this season, his first with Indiana.