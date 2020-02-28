TV: FOX Sports Florida

Minnesota Timberwolves (17-40, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (26-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic host Malik Beasley and the Minnesota Timberwolves in non-conference play.

The Magic have gone 15-14 at home. Orlando has a 5-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves have gone 10-19 away from home. Minnesota is 8-25 against opponents over .500.

The Magic and Timberwolves meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Evan Fournier leads the Magic averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 19 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc. Vucevic has averaged 20.4 points and collected 10.2 rebounds while shooting 53.0 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 24.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Timberwolves. Beasley has averaged 21.7 points and six rebounds while shooting 45.7 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES

Magic: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 119.6 points, 41 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Allen Crabbe: day to day (personal), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (wrist).