FOX Sports Sun updates Miami Heat NBA Finals replays schedule

MIAMI (April 30, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Miami HEAT, clarified the broadcast schedule for replays of the 2012 and 2013 NBA Finals. Continuing tonight with Game 4 of the 2012 NBA Finals, HEAT fans can tune in on Tuesdays and Thursdays to watch the most memorable NBA Finals wins in franchise history. The weeknight replays will lead up to ‘Championship Saturday,’ featuring every win in sequential order and the corresponding championship parade down Biscayne Boulevard. Additional HEAT replays will be announced next week.

Broadcast schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Classic Game Notes Thu 4/30/20 8 PM Miami HEAT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 2012 NBA Finals Game 4 ‘Championship Saturday’ replay at 5:30 PM Sat 5/2/20 7:30 PM Miami HEAT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 2012 NBA Finals Game 5 Replay: Sun, May 3 at 9:30 AM Sat 5/2/20 10 PM Miami HEAT Championship Celebration Replay: Sun, May 3 at 12 PM Tue 5/5/20 6 PM San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami HEAT 2013 NBA Finals Game 2 ‘Championship Saturday’ replay at 12 PM Tue 5/5/20 8 PM Miami HEAT at San Antonio Spurs 2013 NBA Finals Game 4 ‘Championship Saturday’ replay at 2:30 PM Thu 5/7/20 8 PM San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami HEAT 2013 NBA Finals Game 6 ‘Championship Saturday’ replay at 5 PM Sat 5/9/20 7 PM San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami HEAT 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 Replay: Sun, May 3 at 9:30 AM Sat 5/9/20 9 PM Miami HEAT Championship Celebration Replay: Sun, May 3 at 12 PM

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NBA schedule

