FOX Sports Florida to televise 2 Miami Marlins exhibition games

MIAMI (July 10, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Miami Marlins, today announced plans to televise a pair of scheduled exhibition games between the Marlins and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The first exhibition on Tuesday, July 21 and second exhibition game on Wednesday, July 22 will each air on the network with additional live streaming coverage on FOX Sports GO. Play-by-play announcer Paul Severino and color analyst Todd Hollandsworth will call the games remotely from Marlins Park as Miami prepares for Opening Day.

Scrimmage schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Network Live Stream Tue July 21 7 PM Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports Go Wed July 22 4 PM Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports Go

