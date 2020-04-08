Panthers agree to terms with F Cole Schwindt on 3-year, entry-level contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have agreed to terms with forward Cole Schwindt on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Cole is a talented and responsible two-way player who had an excellent season playing a key role with Mississauga,” said Tallon. “He possesses great versatility, size and character and we are excited about his continued development with the Panthers.”

Schwindt, 18, appeared in 57 games with Mississauga (OHL) in 2019-20, recording a team-leading 71 points (28-43-71). He was named the OHL’s “Player of the Month” for December after leading the league with 21 points (12-9-21) over 12 games.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound native of Kitchener, Ontario, has produced 138 points (55-83-138) over 191 regular season games with the Steelheads (2017-18 to 2019-20).

He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (81st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.