TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Brooklyn Nets (16-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (16-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Brooklyn looks to end its five-game slide with a victory against Orlando.

The Magic are 11-11 in conference matchups. Orlando averages 44.4 rebounds per game and is 12-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The Nets are 10-9 in conference play. Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference with 37.9 defensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Jordan averaging 7.6.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.4 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier has averaged 16.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Spencer Dinwiddie is second on the Nets averaging 22.9 points and is adding 3.0 rebounds. Joe Harris has averaged 14.8 points and added 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.0 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES

Magic: 4-6, averaging 102.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 105.4 points, 51 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 41.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (shoulder), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: day to day (hamstring), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).