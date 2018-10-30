Packers trade Clinton-Dix to Redskins, Montgomery to Ravens for picks

The Green Bay Packers dealt safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins for a 2019 fourth-round pick and sent running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 seventh-round pick at the NFL trading deadline Tuesday.

A first-round pick in 2014, Clinton-Dix started all 16 games for the Packers at safety in each of the past three seasons, and had started all seven games this season.

Clinton-Dix, 25, is in the final year of his rookie contract.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2016, Clinton-Dix leads the Packers with three interceptions this season.

The Montgomery deal comes just two days after the converted wide receiver committed an egregious error in the closing moments of the Packers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams, fumbling on a kickoff return after taking the ball out of the end zone.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy later said Montgomery had been instructed to remain in the end zone.

The Packers’ starting running back as recently as Week 6 of last season, Montgomery was pressed into service midway through the 2016 season following injuries to Eddie Lacy and James Starks.

However, the Packers appeared unsatisfied with his performance, drafting running backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones in 2017.

Montgomery has fallen behind the two second-year backs this season, and appeared on just 12 of the offense’s snaps last week.