National Football League 2024 NFL schedule released, full slate for every team revealed Updated May. 15, 2024 9:24 p.m. ET

The 2024 NFL schedule is here.

The dates and details for all 272 regular-season games in the NFL's 105th year of existence have arrived, with the full slate revealed by the NFL on Wednesday evening.

Some marquee early games, such as the season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship Game and the Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns that will mark Tom Brady's debut as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst, had already been announced. Several others had leaked via various media reports but were unconfirmed. But now we have the full slate, including some surprises.

Not only will the NFL have its customary three-game slate on Thanksgiving, including the Cowboys hosting the New York Giants on FOX, but it will also have two games on Netflix on Christmas Day — a Wednesday — including the Chiefs at the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens at the Houston Texans.

Other highlights include a full slate of marquee matchups on America's Game of the Week on FOX!

Here are win-loss predictions and analysis for every team.

NOTABLE DEBUTS

Kirk Cousins’ first game with the Atlanta Falcons will be at home on Sept. 8 when they host Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons during the offseason.

Wilson is making his Steelers’ debut after being released by Denver. It will also mark the return of Arthur Smith, who is the Steelers offensive coordinator after being fired as Falcons coach.

Caleb Williams, the top overall pick by Chicago in last month’s draft, will make his Bears debut against Tennessee. Chicago then goes to Houston for a Sunday night game on Sept. 15 against the Texans and reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.

The top two picks in the draft could meet on Oct. 27 in Washington when the Bears face the Commanders and Jayden Daniels.

MULTIPLE SHORT WEEKS

Including the Kickoff Game, "Thursday Night Football" and Thanksgiving, 14 teams will be playing multiple Thursday games.

The league amended its policy last season where teams could make more than one appearance on Thursday nights.

Six teams — the Jaguars, Titans, Colts, Cardinals, Panthers and Chargers — will not have the short Sunday to Thursday turnaround.

LONDON CALLING

Aaron Rodgers will be facing a familiar opponent, albeit in a different uniform and in a new location.

Rodgers and the New York Jets will kick off this year’s games in London when they are the visiting team against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 6.

Rodgers went 17-11-1 against the Vikings when he was with the Green Bay Packers. The four-time NFL MVP was traded to the Jets last year, but tore his left Achilles tendon on the first series of last year’s opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers is on track to return to practice without limitations once the Jets begin voluntary spring sessions next week. The league announced Tuesday that the Jets would open the season on "Monday Night Football" at NFC champion San Francisco on Sept. 9.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will spend back-to-back weeks in London for the second straight year and face two of this year’s top three quarterbacks that were taken in the NFL draft. The Jaguars will visit top draft pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 13 and then host the New England Patriots, who took Drake Maye third, at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 20.

The Carolina Panthers will host the New York Giants in Germany on Nov. 10 at Allianz Arena in Munich. In March, the league announced the Eagles will host the Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6.

CHRISTMAS DAY GAMES

Netflix has reached a three-year deal with the league to carry games on Christmas Day .

The streaming giant will carry two games this year and at least one game in 2025 and ’26. Kansas City travels to Pittsburgh in the first game before the Ravens and Texans meet in the late afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

