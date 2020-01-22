Milwaukee Bucks TV viewership highest in nearly 20 years

Midway through the NBA season, FOX Sports Wisconsin is reporting a 28% increase in Milwaukee Bucks television ratings, with Bucks telecasts averaging a 3.4 HH rating in the Milwaukee DMA. Bucks television ratings on FOX Sports Wisconsin are the second-highest in the NBA.

Last season, Bucks ratings on FOX Sports Wisconsin saw an increase of 32%, which means the team has seen a 60% increase over the last two seasons and a spike in viewership that is the highest in nearly 20 years.

According to Nielsen Media Research, the Bucks generated a 5.3 household rating against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 16, making it the highest-rated regular season Bucks game on FOX Sports Wisconsin since 2010. In the Milwaukee DMA, one rating point equals 8,685 households, which means over 46,000 households in Milwaukee were tuned in for the game.

Other Ratings Highlights

28 of 41 Bucks games on FOX Sports Wisconsin have registered above a 3.0 HH rating.

During the month of December, the Bucks went 12-1 and averaged a 4.0 HH rating, making it the highest-rated month on FOX Sports Wisconsin in 18 years.

The Bucks return to FOX Sports Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 24, for a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets from Paris, France. The regional sports network’s live coverage of the game begins at 1:30 p.m. with “Bucks Live”.



