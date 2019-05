With both All-Stars on the bench, the Bucks' bench got it done

Giannis Antetokounmpo eventually got his -- the Greek Freak went off for 39 points, 16 rebounds and four assists -- but things looked awfully dicey for the Bucks midway through the third quarter. Head coach Mike Budenholzer sat the presumptive MVP with 8:18 to play in the third after Antetokounmpo picked up his fourth foul. Khris Middleton exited a few minutes later. The Celtics failed to capitalize, going just 3-for-13 from the field with Antetokounmpo and Middleton out. The Bucks' bench, however, stepped up, because …