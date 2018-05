Angels vs. Rockies: The One To Watch

With Pujols' 3000-hit behind them, and Shohei Otani's continued success on the mound and at the plate, the Angels still must lean on superstar Mike Trout. The outfielder has 12 home runs on the year ... already! ... and will continue to keep opposing pitchers on their toes. The Angels will only go as far as Trout's wings will carry them.