Major League Baseball 2024 MLB Cy Young odds: Burnes, Strider favorites before Opening Day Published Mar. 27, 2024 1:29 p.m. ET

MLB Opening Day is near, and bettors are diving into the odds for the 2024 season.

World Series futures and teams' win totals are just a couple of markets where fans can place their wagers from now until November.

Other exciting spots for baseball bettors to dig their heels into are the odds for both the AL and NL Cy Young awards.

In 2023, New York's Gerrit Cole won the AL Cy Young, making him the sixth Yankee to earn the honor. With a unanimous vote, he edged out the likes of Toronto's Kevin Gausman and Minnesota's Sonny Gray.

In the NL, lefty Blake Snell won the Cy Young. His 2023 trophy marked the second time Snell won a Cy Young; in 2018, he took home the hardware in the AL.

Which pitchers will be recognized this season as MLB's best of the best?

Let's dive into the odds.

American League Cy Young Odds: *

Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Pablo Lopez, Minnesota Twins: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

George Kirby, Seattle Mariners: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Zach Eflin, Tampa Bay Rays: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

National League Cy Young Odds: *

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Zach Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Blake Snell, San Francisco Giants: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 3/27/2024

Five breakout pitchers for MLB's 2024 season

According to FOX Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander, Detroit's Tarik Skubal is one to watch in the AL.

"Skubal has all the elements in place for a breakout 2024. He's a left-hander whose fastball can hit triple digits. He's been lights out so far in spring training. His advanced metrics were off the charts last year, thanks in no small part to that incredible strikeout-to-walk ratio.

"Unfortunately, injuries limited Skubal to just over 80 innings, but if he stays healthy this year, I believe he is a Cy Young contender."

Who are you backing to win the Cy Young awards this season?

Keep checking FOXSports.com as the odds unfold this MLB season!

