UFL 2024: Best mic’d up moments from Week 3

Published Apr. 18, 2024 4:39 p.m. ET

Week 3 of the UFL season featured non-stop action in all the four matchups!

Heading into Week 4, the Birmingham Stallions remain the only team with a perfect record, while the Houston Roughnecks and the Arlington Renegades are still on the hunt for a taste of victory.

If you missed any of the action, we got you covered with the top 10 plays and every touchdown from the weekend

That said, here are the best mic'd up moments from Week 3!

"How unathletic was the dive?"

Roughnecks quarterback Reid Sinnett helped his team to an early lead against the Michigan Panthers, scoring a quick six off a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the first quarter. The 6-foot-4 signal-caller dove head first into the end zone on the scoring drive, but decided it was not his most athletic move, self-scoring it a five out of 10. 

Meanwhile, Sinnett did seem pleased with his ability to deliver on his pre-planned touchdown celebration, shouting out, "That's a touchdown, brother" with his index finger raised.

"Eleven, NASCAR!"

Houston head coach CJ Johnson was seen using not only his voice but also his body to ensure his team understood his call during their matchup against Michigan.

The Panthers ultimately took the victory, 34-20, knocking Houston to 0-3 on the season.

"I smell a pick! I smell a turnover!"

St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht called out a near interception by his defense. As Becht predicted, a Battlehawks defender jumped out in front of a ball meant for Brahmas WR Jontre Kirklin, but was unable to haul it in for the turnover. 

St. Louis was able to cook up a win on the day, defeating San Antonio, 31-24

"Get off me, son!"

Stallions QB Adrian Martinez was feeling bold after a run and decided to talk a bit of trash to Showboats cornerback Delrick Abrams after the play. 

Martinez ended the game with 44 rushing and 334 passing yards on the day, and the Stallions took the victory, 33-14, to keep their record unblemished at 3-0. 

