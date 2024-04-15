United Football League
UFL 2024: Week 3 by the numbers
Published Apr. 15, 2024 7:05 p.m. ET

Week 3 of the UFL featured yet another down-to-the-wire thriller and was full of action around the league.

The Birmingham Stallions (3-0), DC Defenders (2-1), Michigan Panthers (2-1) and St. Louis Battlehawks (2-1) came out with wins, while the San Antonio Brahmas (2-1), Memphis Showboats (1-2), Arlington Renegades (0-3) and Houston Roughnecks (0-3) failed to launch.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 3.

1: Not only do the back-to-back defending USFL champion Stallions have the lone remaining perfect record in the UFL, they also rank first in both scoring offense (80 points) and scoring defense (41 points) this season.

4: UFL kickers have been locked in, only missing a total of four field goals out of 52 total attempts through three weeks. Michigan’s Jake Bates continues to stand out, as he’s perfect on the year (5 of 5) so far with three of his five makes coming from at least 55 yards out — including two from 60-plus yards.

10: For the second week in a row, football fans saw a team trail by double digits in the final minute of regulation and go on to win the game. Like the Brahmas did last week, the Defenders took advantage of the fourth-and-12 alternative kickoff option, turning the conversion into a game-winning score in the final five seconds to cap off their 10-point comeback.

17: After an eight-sack performance in Week 3, the Stallions now boast a league-leading 17.0 sacks (5.7 per game) through Week 3 after having just 19.0 sacks total for the entire 2023 USFL season (10 games). That number is nearly double the next closest teams (San Antonio and Memphis each have 9.0 sacks on the season).

76: Panthers wide receiver Marcus Simms turned a short gain into the longest play from scrimmage this season with his 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown vs. Houston, breaking a whopping five tackles along the way.

84: Michigan QB E.J. Perry completed 84% (16 of 19) of his passes to help give the Panthers their second win of the season in Week 3. He also ran for two scores, giving him a league-best four rushing touchdowns on the year.

388: Birmingham QB Adrian Martinez had 388 yards of total offense (344 passing and 44 rushing) in the Stallion’s Week 3 win over Memphis. Martinez leads the UFL, averaging over nine yards each time he attempts a pass and over 11 yards each time he attempts to run.

