United Football League UFL 2024: Week 5 by the numbers Published Apr. 29, 2024 5:44 p.m. ET

Week 5 of the UFL season was one for the record books!

The Birmingham Stallions (5-0), St. Louis Battlehawks (4-1), San Antonio Brahmas (4-1) and Michigan Panthers (2-3) made statement double-digit wins, while the DC Defenders (2-3), Houston Roughnecks (1-4), Memphis Showboats (1-4) and Arlington Renegades (0-5) couldn't make it happen.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 5.

5: Michigan ran for a season-high five touchdowns on the ground in their 35-18 win over Memphis on Sunday. The star running back duo of Wes Hills and Matthew Colburn combined for 150 yards and four rushing scores. The Panthers are in second place in the USFL Conference with a two-game lead over Memphis and Houston for the final playoff spot.

11: The number of games Birmingham has now won dating back to last spring in the USFL. The Stallions beat the Roughnecks on Saturday, 32-9, and are now 5-0 on the year. They could be the first team to clinch a playoff spot with a win next week against Memphis.

25-0: The ratio of which the Battlehawks outscored the Defenders in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win, blowing open a game that was within one score late in regulation to secure a 45-12 win. The Battlehawks are now 4-1 and tied with San Antonio atop the XFL Conference.

100%: Week 5 was the first time this season that all four road teams secured wins in the same weekend. This comes after all four home teams won their games in Week 4. The record between home and road teams is now even at 20-20 headed into Week 6.

138: Birmingham QB Adrian Martinez made his second start of the season Saturday and ran wild in the Stallions' win. The former Nebraska QB had 138 rushing yards on just nine carries (15.3 per carry) and now leads the league in rushing.

179: The number of yards San Antonio RBs John Lovett and Morgan Ellison combined for in their 25-15 win over an Arlington team that is still searching for its first win. The Renegades need to get things going quickly, as they could be the first team eliminated from playoff contention next week.

180: Former Iowa State star and All-American reciever Hakeem Butler had a monster day, as the Battlehawks offense continued to set the pace for the league. Butler had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns on the day. He's now the UFL’s leading receiver headed into Week 6.

