United Football League
2024 UFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture, dates, time, TV
United Football League

2024 UFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture, dates, time, TV

Published May. 13, 2024 3:53 p.m. ET

The inaugural UFL season has been nothing less than thrilling. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, we are starting to look ahead to the UFL playoffs.

Here is the updated UFL playoff picture for the 2024 season, including current standings, remaining schedule and playoff seedings if the season were to end today. Keep in mind that the top two teams from each division will earn spots in the semifinals, with the winners of those matchups meeting up in the championship game.

2024 UFL Standings

USFL

  1. Birmingham Stallions - 7-0 overall (4-0 conference)
  2. Michigan Panthers - 5-2 (2-1)
  3. Memphis Showboats - 1-6 (1-3)
  4. Houston Roughnecks - 1-6 (0-3)

XFL

  1. St. Louis Battlehawks - 5-2 (3-0)
  2. San Antionio Brahmas - 5-2 (2-2)
  3. D.C. Defenders - 3-4 (2-2)
  4. Arlington Renegades - 1-6 (0-3)

Clinched playoff berth: Stallions, Michigan Panthers

Eliminated from playoff contention: Renegades, Showboats, Roughnecks

ADVERTISEMENT

2024 UFL Playoff Picture

  • USFL 1 vs. USFL 2: Stallions vs. Panthers
  • XFL 1 vs. XFL 2: Battlehawks vs. Brahmas

2024 UFL Schedule

Week 8 

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19 

Week 9 

Saturday, May 25 

Sunday, May 26 

Week 10 

Saturday, June 1 

Sunday, June 2 

Conference Championships

Saturday, June 8 

Sunday, June 9

UFL Championship

Sunday, June 16 

share
Get more from United Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 UFL schedule: Scores, dates, times, channels, full week-by-week matchups

2024 UFL schedule: Scores, dates, times, channels, full week-by-week matchups

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes