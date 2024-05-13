United Football League 2024 UFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture, dates, time, TV Published May. 13, 2024 3:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The inaugural UFL season has been nothing less than thrilling. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, we are starting to look ahead to the UFL playoffs.

Here is the updated UFL playoff picture for the 2024 season, including current standings, remaining schedule and playoff seedings if the season were to end today. Keep in mind that the top two teams from each division will earn spots in the semifinals, with the winners of those matchups meeting up in the championship game.

2024 UFL Standings

USFL

XFL

Clinched playoff berth: Stallions, Michigan Panthers

Eliminated from playoff contention: Renegades, Showboats, Roughnecks

2024 UFL Playoff Picture

USFL 1 vs. USFL 2: Stallions vs. Panthers

XFL 1 vs. XFL 2: Battlehawks vs. Brahmas

2024 UFL Schedule

Week 8

Saturday, May 18

Sunday, May 19

Week 9

Saturday, May 25

Sunday, May 26

Week 10

Saturday, June 1

Sunday, June 2

Conference Championships

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

UFL Championship

Sunday, June 16

