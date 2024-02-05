United Football League 2024 UFL schedule unveiled: Dates, times, channels, full week-by-week matchups Updated Feb. 5, 2024 10:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spring football just kicked into another gear.

After merging the USFL and XFL, the new-look UFL is set to begin on Saturday, March 30, with a colossal matchup between both leagues' respective champions: The Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Renegades at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Week 1 will showcase three other anticipated affairs, including the St. Louis Battlehawks at the Michigan Panthers (4 p.m. March 30, FOX), the D.C. Defenders at the San Antonio Brahmas (noon ET, March 31), and the Memphis Showboats at the Houston Roughnecks (3 p.m. ET, March 31). Each team will compete at its own home stadium.

Fans can visit theUFL.com and click "GET TICKETS" to purchase season tickets for each team.

"Through the combined reach of our partners at FOX and ESPN — who both share a commitment to broadcast innovation — the UFL will now have exceptional platforms through which fans can experience spring football," said Russ Brandon, UFL President/CEO. "We are equally excited to welcome new and returning fans back into our buildings this season, so they can immerse themselves in the energy around spring football. Our players are here to perform and to reach the next level and our fans are going to be treated to an excellent on-field product and in-stadium experience."

FOX will carry 21 of the 43 games on this year's slate, including the championship game on June 16. The postseason will feature two Conference Championship games between teams with the best records in their respective conferences on June 8-9. The Stallions, Panthers, Showboats and Roughnecks make up the USFL Conference, while the Defenders, Brahmas, Renegades and Battlehawks comprise the XFL Conference.

"We can’t wait to kick off the United Football League’s inaugural season and showcase the league’s exceptional on-the-field play to football fans across the country," said Bill Wanger, FOX Sports EVP, Head of Programming & Scheduling. "Perhaps most critically, this new partnership brings unprecedented distribution for spring football with nearly three-quarters of games airing on broadcast television. It is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the league office, media partners and host cities to maximize exposure to contribute to the UFL’s success."

The entire schedule is listed below.

2024 UFL Regular-Season Schedule

All times ET

Week 1

Saturday, March 30

Birmingham Stallions at Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. (FOX)

St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, March 31

D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas, noon (ESPN)

Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 2

Saturday, April 6

San Antonio Brahmas at Memphis Showboats, noon (ESPN)

Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, April 7

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers, noon (ESPN)

Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Week 3

Saturday, April 13

D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, April 14

Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers, noon (ABC)

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Week 4

Saturday, April 20

Memphis Showboats at St. Louis Battlehawks, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

D.C. Defenders at Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Michigan Panthers at San Antonio Brahmas, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, April 21

Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, 2 p.m. (FS1)

Week 5

Saturday, April 27

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, April 28

St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, noon (ESPN)

Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Week 6

Saturday, May 4

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, noon (ABC)

Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, May 5

Arlington Renegades at Michigan Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Week 7

Saturday, May 11

Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

St. Louis Battlehawks at Birmingham Stallions, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, May 12

Michigan Panthers at D.C. Defenders, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 8

Saturday, May 18

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, May 19

D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, 12:00 p.m. (ABC)

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, 4:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 9

Saturday, May 25

St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades, noon (ABC)

Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, May 26

D.C. Defenders at Memphis Showboats, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

Week 10

Saturday, June 1

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, noon (ESPN)

San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, June 2

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders, noon (ABC)

Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Saturday, June 8

Conference Championship, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Conference Championship, TBA (FOX)

UFL Championship

Sunday, June 16

UFL Championship, TBA (FOX)

