UFL 2024: Every touchdown from Week 3

Week 3 of the UFL season was littered with variety. While offense dominated the weekend for some of the league's teams, defensive battles kept things close and climactic for others.

The Birmingham Stallions and Michigan Panthers both put together of offensive showcases to win by double digits, while the DC Defenders used an 11-point fourth quarter comeback to squeeze past the Arlington Renegades on a last-second field goal.

Here's every touchdown from Week 3!

DC Defenders 29, Arlington Renegades 28

Arlingto controlled the game from the outset, and had an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But DC dominated the final few minutes. The Defenders used a five-play, 35-yard drive ending in a touchdown to come within four points with 54 seconds to play. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu called his own number to convert the two-point attempt, and DC earned the ball back on an alternate kickoff. Five plays and 41 yards later, Matthew McCrane completed the miracle for DC, knocking in a 49-yard field goal to win by one.

Birmingham Stallions 33, Memphis Showboats 14

The Stallions continue to dominate, just like they did the past two seasons in the USFL.

Adrian Martinez was stellar, completing 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 334 yards and two TDs. He added another on the ground late in the game, while Ricky Person Jr. had a rushing score of his own. Birmingham moved to 3-0 with the victory, and remains first in the USFL conference.

Michigan Panthers 34, Houston Roughnecks 20

E.J. Perry was the do-it-all stalwart for Michigan, which did much of its damage in the red zone. Perry put together numerous clock-eating drives, including a 14-play, 83 yard one that chewed up 8:49 for Michigan's first toichdown.

After trading field goals with Houston, Michigan took over in the second half. Perry connected with Marcus Simms for a 66-yard score on the first play of the half, and later raced up the middle on a 9-yard run to put Michigan up 28-14 near the end of the third quarter.

St. Louis Battlehawks 31, San Antonio Brahmas 24

St. Louis did its work in quick bunches. Despite being outmatched by nearly eight minutes in time of possession, St. Louis built a slim advantage on the scoreboard before the final frame.

Jacob Saylors' 19-yard touchdown run then gave the Battlehawks a 13-point lead with 8:39 to play, and though San Antonio responded with a score of its own, St. Louis' defense held off off its San Antonio's final attempt, with a game-sealing fourth-down stop within the final minute.

