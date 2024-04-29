United Football League UFL 2024: Troy Williams-Daewood Davis TD leads top 10 plays from Week 5 Published Apr. 29, 2024 7:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 5 of the UFL season had it all.

The Birmingham Stallions remained undefeated with a win over the Houston Roughnecks (1-4), while the San Antonio Brahmas moved to 4-1 with a victory over the winless Arlington Renegades. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Battlehawks (4-1) put up 45 points against the DC Defenders (2-3), and the Michigan Panthers (3-2) stumped the Memphis Showboats (1-4).

There were loads of spectacular plays from the weekend, and we had the difficult task of whittling them down to the very best.

That said, here are the top 10 plays from Week 5!

10. CB Levonta Taylor and LB Noah Dawkins, Panthers

Michigan's defense was dogged during the first half of Sunday's bout with Memphis. The Panthers' offense got off to a 13-0 start, and just when it seemed that Memphis was knocking on the door, Taylor and Dawkins worked together to force Michigan's biggest defensive play of the day.

Dawkins trekked 81 yards after recovering a fumble before he was stopped just short of the end zone.

9. RB Matthew Colburn II, Panthers

Michigan's second touchdown of the day was a doozy. Panthers RB Wes Hills put three scores on the board during the team's win, but Colburn's might have been the most impressive. He made several defenders miss before slamming his way into the end zone.

8. CB Myles Dorn, Renegades

Arlington was unable to capture its first win of the season, but a nifty grab from Dorn may have been the best play of the game.

7. LB Kai Nacua, Panthers

Nacua looked like his brother Puka this weekend, as he laid out for an impressive interception that helped sustain Michigan's lead in the fourth quarter.

6. S JoJo Tillery, Stallions

Tillery put on his best receiver impersonation after making a sliding interception during the team's rout of Houston. Tillery extended his body to reel in the grab, before making several offenders miss in order to put his team in solid field position.

5. QB Quinten Dormady to TE Alize Mack, Brahmas

Mack uncorked a vicious stiff arm en route to San Antonio's first touchdown of the game against Arlington. The big tight end hauled in three receptions for 36 yards and the score in the outing.

4. QB Luis Perez to WR J.P. Payton, Renegades

Perez was the epitome of efficiency to begin the 2024 campaign, starting his season with 77 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. He threw one last week vs. Houston, but he bounced back against San Antonio with a beautiful sailing lob to J.P. Payton.

3. QB Reid Sinnett to WR Keke Chism, Roughnecks

Houston didn't have much to hang its hat on during its 32-9 loss against Birmingham, but this one-handed snag from Chism is worthy of hanging in the Louvre. Chism displayed impeccable body control to whirl around and pull in this pass from Sinnett.

2. QB AJ McCarron to WR Hakeem Butler, Battlehawks

Butler would not be stopped on this 80-yard house call. He separated from his defender high-pointed this pass from McCarron and let his speed do the rest as he raced to the end zone.

1. QB Troy Williams to WR Daewood Davis, Showboats

It took just 11 seconds and one play for Memphis to score its first touchdown of the day against Michigan. It came with 20 seconds remaining in the first half when Memphis decided points were of the essence, rather than taking a knee and figuring things out during the break.

The team's aggressiveness paid off, as Williams and Davis hooked up on an 82-yard house call.

