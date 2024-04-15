United Football League UFL 2024: An unstoppable run from Marcus Simms leads top 10 plays from Week 3 Updated Apr. 15, 2024 8:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 3 of the UFL kept fans on the edge of their seats with trick plays, electric offenses and hard-hitting defenses.

Here are the top 10 plays from Week 3!

UFL Top 10 Plays from Week 3 presented by ZOA Energy

10. Luis Perez to Tyler Vaughns to De'Veon Smith, Arlington Renegades

The Renegades added a little trickery to the game, using a lateral pass from Vaughns to Smith to convert on third-and-14, which took the ball down to the 35-yard line.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Daniel Isom, Birmingham Stallions

Memphis Showboats quarterback Troy Williams aired the ball out on fourth-and-16, but the Stallions defense was in the right place at the right time.

8. Josiah Bronson and Greg Reaves, Memphis Showboats

The Memphis defense tacked on two points for the Showboats late in the fourth quarter, after tackling Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez in the end zone for a safety.

7. Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers

The safety was able to snatch up a deflected pass from Houston Roughnecks quarterback Reid Sinnett late in the second quarter of the Panthers' 34-20 victory.

6. Vinny Papale, Memphis Showboats

Papale put the jets on after securing a pass from Williams, taking the ball to the end zone to tie the score 6-6 late in the first quarter.

5. Jace Sternberger, Birmingham Stallions

The Stallions lucked out after Martinez's pass was deflected right into the hands of his wide-open tight end in the end zone.

4. Luis Perez to Tyler Vaughns, Arlington Renegades

Vaughns showed off his hops to secure his sixth catch of the day, and also scored the first TD of the day for his squad.

3. AJ McCarron to Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks

McCarron launched a ball into double coverage but was able to connect with his 6-foot-6 wideout for a first down.

2. Adrian Martinez to Marlon Williams, Birmingham Stallions

Martinez had nothing but time to launch a perfectly-timed pass from midfield to Williams, who beat two defenders to give the Stallions six points and an early lead over the Showboats.

1. Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers

Simms was unstoppable, breaking away from not one, not two … but five Roughneck defenders on his way to the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share