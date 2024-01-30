College Football
Big 12 reveals football schedule, the first without Texas and Oklahoma
College Football

Big 12 reveals football schedule, the first without Texas and Oklahoma

Updated Jan. 30, 2024 1:15 p.m. ET

The Big 12 has revealed its football schedule for the 2024 season, its first without Southeastern Conference-bound marquee programs Texas and Oklahoma.

The slate incorporates new members Arizona, Arizona State and Utah and marks the return of Colorado to the now 16-team league.

Each league team will continue to play nine conference games without being separated by divisions. Some will renew old rivalries lost during prior realignment and other prescheduled matchups will be played as nonconference games.

Among the notable matchups, BYU will travel to Utah on Nov. 9 for the 101st meeting of the intense rivals. It will be the first time since 2010 that the schools will face off as conference foes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona will host Arizona State on Nov. 30 for the Territorial Cup in a rivalry that began in 1899. Baylor will visit Houston on Nov. 30 for the first time since they were both Southwest Conference members in 1995 and Kansas will visit Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown on Oct. 26.

Previously scheduled games between Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah will be played as nonconference games to fulfill those commitments.

The 29th season of Big 12 football will kick off conference play when UCF visits TCU on Sept. 14.

Dates for several scheduled games have not been determined as yet, leaving them in play to be televised nationally on Thursday or Friday nights.

Conference play will conclude Thanksgiving weekend with eight games slated.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: In blow for Michigan, strength coach Ben Herbert to follow Jim Harbaugh to Chargers

In blow for Michigan, strength coach Ben Herbert to follow Jim Harbaugh to Chargers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes