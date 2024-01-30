College Football Big 12 reveals football schedule, the first without Texas and Oklahoma Updated Jan. 30, 2024 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Big 12 has revealed its football schedule for the 2024 season, its first without Southeastern Conference-bound marquee programs Texas and Oklahoma.

The slate incorporates new members Arizona, Arizona State and Utah and marks the return of Colorado to the now 16-team league.

Each league team will continue to play nine conference games without being separated by divisions. Some will renew old rivalries lost during prior realignment and other prescheduled matchups will be played as nonconference games.

Among the notable matchups, BYU will travel to Utah on Nov. 9 for the 101st meeting of the intense rivals. It will be the first time since 2010 that the schools will face off as conference foes.

Arizona will host Arizona State on Nov. 30 for the Territorial Cup in a rivalry that began in 1899. Baylor will visit Houston on Nov. 30 for the first time since they were both Southwest Conference members in 1995 and Kansas will visit Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown on Oct. 26.

Previously scheduled games between Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah will be played as nonconference games to fulfill those commitments.

The 29th season of Big 12 football will kick off conference play when UCF visits TCU on Sept. 14.

Dates for several scheduled games have not been determined as yet, leaving them in play to be televised nationally on Thursday or Friday nights.

Conference play will conclude Thanksgiving weekend with eight games slated.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

