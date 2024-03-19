National Football League
WR Mike Williams reportedly agrees to one-year, $15 million deal with Jets
Published Mar. 19, 2024 5:45 p.m. ET

Wide receiver Mike Williams has reportedly agreed to sign a one-year, $15 million contract with the New York Jets, six days after he was released by the Los Angeles Chargers due to salary cap constraints. 

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Williams figures to line up alongside Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard as another big-bodied target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Jets as Rodgers looks to bounce back from the Achilles tear that robbed him of nearly his entire debut season with New York. Williams is also coming off a major injury that cost him most of the 2023 season as he tore his ACL in Week 3.

Williams has a lengthy injury history but also a reputation of battling through those injuries to be on the field, as he never appeared in fewer than 13 games in a season for the Chargers from 2018-2022. Williams, the seventh overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft after being a star pass-catcher on Clemson's 2016 national championship team, has 4,806 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in his seven-year NFL career.

The addition of Williams means the Jets have the option of adding a top offensive lineman or wide receiver with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after addressing both areas of need in free agency. This year's draft is widely considered to be loaded with top-end talent at both wide receiver and offensive tackle.

