What does success look like for the Packers this year? Why Jordan Love is the key

This was always going to be an up-and-down season for the Green Bay Packers.

That's not the first time I've said that. It probably won't be the last.

The ever-increasing expectation of instant gratification when it comes to teams re-tooling and transitioning is completely unrealistic. But that doesn't prevent the NFL and its fans from demanding it anyway — especially because some teams seem able to deliver.

The Packers may yet be among those teams this year. But if they aren't, does that mean this season is a failure? Does it mean quarterback Jordan Love is a failure?

It shouldn't.

At 5-6 on the season, Green Bay currently has a 45% chance of making the playoffs, according to the New York Times playoff simulator. Those chances are probably higher with the added (albeit unquantifiable) momentum and steady trend of improvement we've seen from the Packers over the last few weeks.

Lo and behold, as Green Bay's receivers have gained more experience, Love's stats have improved. Who could have predicted that? He's finally getting help from the players around him and there seems to be more of a symbiotic relationship between skill players, quarterback and even play callers two-thirds of the way through the season.

In the early part of the season, everything seemed to hinge on Love carrying the team in his first starts. That was hardly the time for an evaluation of Love's future. But now that everything is working together, Green Bay has a better idea of the kind of player they have under center — and in the kind of offense the Packers actually want to run.

"It's given us a lot of confidence to be a little more aggressive with some of the calls," said LaFleur after Green Bay's win over Detroit. "When you trust in your offensive line and when you trust in your quarterback to facilitate and get the ball where it needs to go and throw on rhythm, it allows you to do that. We had a lot of deeper-developing plays and hit a lot of intermediate throws for some chunk plays that ended up being big for us."

Over his last five games, Love has thrown for over 200 yards in each contest, totaling 1,336 passing yards along with nine touchdowns against three interceptions. Love is now on pace for 4,016 yards, 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Do you want to know what Aaron Rodgers' totals were after his first year as a starter? Of course, you do. Rodgers had 4,038 yards, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Eerie, isn't it?

The way Love finishes out the season is going to determine whether he's Green Bay's franchise quarterback, but these early indications and this trajectory sure make it seem like he is. The way he's able to improvise and go off-script, the angles at which he can flip the ball and the reads/decisions he makes (quickly) based on what the defense presents him all have the makings of a legitimate and long-term starter in this league.

That's not to say there won't be mistakes. There may even be questions. But come the end of the season, Green Bay should have enough of a sample size to make their decision on whether to extend Love long-term.

If I was a betting woman, I'd say the Packers have indeed found their next franchise QB. For now, that's as much success as they need. Anything beyond that is a bonus.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

