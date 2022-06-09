Pittsburgh Steelers Trubisky: 'I'm preparing to be a starter' for Steelers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

First-year Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky feels comfortable in his new offense and confident in his ability to be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback for the upcoming 2022-23 NFL season.

Trubisky, 27, reportedly got the bulk of reps at the QB position at the Steelers' OTAs and received what were perceived to be "first-team reps," compared to recent draft pick Kenny Pickett or back-up Mason Rudolph.

"I'm preparing to be a starter," Trubisky said. "I feel like no matter what position you're in, that's what you should prepare like. So we're all pushing each other, we're all competing every day. Like you said, I wouldn't read too much into it, but I'm getting a lot of good reps. I feel really comfortable in the offense.

"So I like where we're at right now, and I feel very confident."

With the retirement of longtime QB Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are in the midst of an open quarterback competition.

They selected Pitt product Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after scooping up a free-agent Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, and signing him to a two-year deal.

Trubisky had a turbulent career in Chicago , where he compiled a 29-21 record as a starting QB in four seasons with the Bears. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 when Chicago made the postseason. Trubisky spent last season as the back-up to Josh Allen in Buffalo , where he saw action in just six games and threw for 43 yards and one interception.

If Trubisky can rediscover his game with the Steelers this season, Pittsburgh could solve its biggest long-term issue with a low-risk signing that barely registered a blip on the offseason radar.

