2024 NFL Draft: 5 QBs drafted, Jets add Bowers in Nick Wright's final mock draft
Draft week is finally here!
Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is three days from Monday, beginning the final countdown to one of the most highly anticipated drafts in recent memory.
As there's still some uncertainty about what will happen beyond the first pick, "First Things First's" Nick Wright took one last stab at predicting what will happen in the first round. As he has in his previous mock drafts, Wright has four quarterbacks going in the top 10 and five in the first round in total.
Where does Wright have each of the top quarterback prospects going? Here is his final mock draft of the season, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) — QB Caleb Williams, USC
Odds to go No. 1: -20000 (shortest)
2. Washington Commanders — QB Drake Maye, UNC
Odds to go No. 2: +155 (second-shortest)
3. New England Patriots — QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Odds to go No. 3: +185 (second-shortest)
4. Arizona Cardinals — WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Odds to go No. 4: -240 (shortest)
5. Minnesota Vikings (trade with Chargers) — QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Odds to go No. 5: +450 (fourth-shortest)
*Vikings receive: No. 5 overall pick
*Chargers receive: No. 11, No. 23 and 2025 first-round pick
6. New York Giants WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Odds to go No. 6: +170 (shortest)
7. Tennessee Titans — OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Odds to go No. 7: -140 (shortest)
8. Atlanta Falcons — Edge rusher Dallas Turner, Alabama
Odds to go No. 8: +250 (second-shortest)
9. Chicago Bears — WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Odds to go No. 9: +150 (shortest)
10. New York Jets — TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Odds to go No. 10: +155 (shortest)
11. Los Angeles Chargers (trade with Vikings) — OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Odds to go top-10: +230 (seventh-shortest)
12. Denver Broncos — QB Bo Nix, Oregon
DEN odds to draft Nix: +130 (shortest)
13. Las Vegas Raiders — Edge rusher, Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Odds to be first DL selected: +250 (second-shortest)
14. New Orleans Saints — OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
Odds to be first OL selected: +1400 (fifth-shortest)
15. Indianapolis Colts — CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Odds to be first CB selected: -145 (shortest)
16. Seattle Seahawks — OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
SEA odds to select OL first: -155 (shortest)
17. Jacksonville Jaguars — WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Mitchell O/U draft position: 27.5
18. Cincinnati Bengals — DT Byron Murphy, Texas
Murphy O/U draft position: 14.5
19. Los Angeles Rams — CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Odds to be first CB selected: +115 (second-shortest)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
PIT odds to select OL first: -320 (shortest)
21. Miami Dolphins — DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
MIA odds to select DL first: +250 (second-shortest)
22. Philadelphia Eagles — CB Cooper Dejean, Iowa
Odds to be first CB selected: +1600 (third-shortest)
23. Los Angeles Chargers (trade with Vikings via Texans and Browns) — WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Thomas O/U draft position: 19.5
24. Dallas Cowboys — OT Graham Barton, Duke
DAL odds to select OL first: -210 (shortest)
25. Green Bay Packers — OT JC Latham, Alabama
Odds to be second OL drafted: +380 (T-third-shortest)
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
TB odds to select CB first: +250 (third-shortest)
27. Arizona Cardinals (from Texans) — Edge rusher Jared Verse, Florida State
Odds to be first DL selected: +550 (fourth-shortest)
28. Buffalo Bills — WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
BUF odds to select WR first: -240 (shortest)
29. Detroit Lions — WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
Worthy O/U draft position: 31.5
30. Baltimore Ravens — Edge rusher Chop Robinson, Penn State
BAL odds to draft DL first: +550 (fourth-shortest)
31. San Francisco 49ers — OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
SF odds to draft OL first: -110 (shortest)
32. Kansas City Chiefs — OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
KC odds to draft OL first: +135 (second-shortest)
