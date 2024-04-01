National Football League Vikings, Raiders trade up for QBs in Nick Wright's 2024 NFL mock draft Updated Apr. 1, 2024 2:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

April has finally arrived and the countdown to the 2024 NFL Draft is on.

With the NFL Draft only weeks away, Nick Wright of "First Things First" released his first mock draft of the season on Monday.

Unsurprisingly, he has three quarterbacks being selected with the top-three picks. But which ones and which teams are making those top picks?

Here's Nick Wright's full mock draft, with odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers ) — QB Caleb Williams , USC

Odds to be selected No. 1: -8000

2. Washington Commanders — QB Drake Maye , UNC

Odds to be selected No. 2: -115

3. Minnesota Vikings (trade with Patriots) — QB J.J. McCarthy , Michigan

Odds to be selected No. 3: +360

*Vikings receive: No. 3 pick

*Patriots receive: No. 11 overall pick, No. 23 overall pick, No. 157 overall pick

4. Arizona Cardinals — WR Marvin Harrison , Ohio State

Odds to be selected No. 4: -155

5. Las Vegas Raiders (trade with Chargers) — QB Jayden Daniels , LSU

Odds to be selected No. 5: +2600

*Raiders receive: No. 5 overall pick

Chargers receive: No. 13 overall pick, No. 77 overall pick, 2025 first-round pick

6. New York Giants — WR Malik Nabers , LSU

Odds to be selected No. 6: +160

7. Tennessee Titans — OT Joe Alt , Notre Dame

Odds to be selected No. 7: -120

8. Atlanta Falcons — Edge rusher Dallas Turner , Alabama

Odds to be selected No. 8: +150

9. Chicago Bears — WR Rome Odunze , Washington

Odds to be a top-5 pick: +850

10. New York Jets — TE Brock Bowers , Georgia

Odds to select Bowers: +170

11. New England Patriots (trade with Vikings) — OT Taliese Fuaga , Oregon State

Odds to be first OL selected: +380

12. Denver Broncos — QB Bo Nix , Oregon

Odds to select Nix: -135

13. Los Angeles Chargers (trade with Raiders) — DT Byron Murphy , Texas

Odds to be first defender selected: +1500

14. New Orleans Saints — Edge rusher Jared Verse , Florida State

Odds to be first defender selected: +1000

15. Indianapolis Colts — CB Cooper Dejean , Iowa

Odds to select CB: +145

16. Seattle Seahawks — OL Troy Fautanu , Washington

Odds to be first OL selected: +4500

17. Jacksonville Jaguars — CB Quinyon Mitchell , Toledo

Odds to be first defender selected: +400

18. Cincinnati Bengals — OT, Olu Fashanu , Penn State

Odds to be first OL selected: +600

19. Los Angeles Rams — DT Jer'Zhan Newton , Illinois

Odds to be first defender selected: +10000

20. Pittsburgh Steelers — OL Jackson Powers-Johnson , Oregon

21. Miami Dolphins — Edge rusher, Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Odds to select DL: +220

22. Philadelphia Eagles — CB Nate Wiggins , Clemson

Odds to be first defender selected: +7500

23. New England Patriots (from Minnesota Vikings via Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns ) — WR Brian Thomas Jr. , LSU

Odds to be first WR selected: +10000

24. Dallas Cowboys — OT Graham Barton, Duke

Odds to select OL: -170

25. Green Bay Packers — OT JC Latham , Alabama

Odds to be first defender selected: +1300

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — CB Terrion Arnold , Alabama

Odds to be first defender selected: +1700

27. Cardinals (from Texans) — OT Amarius Mims , Georgia

Odds to be first OL selected: +4500

28. Buffalo Bills — S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Odds to select S: +750

29. Patriots (trade with Detroit Lions ) — QB Michael Penix Jr. , Washington

Odds to select Penix: +1300

*Patriots receive: No. 29 overall pick

*Lions receive: No. 34 overall pick, No. 103 overall pick, No. 231 overall pick

30. Baltimore Ravens — CB Kool-Aid McKinstry , Alabama

Odds to select CB: +500

31. San Francisco 49ers — OT Tyler Guyton , Oklahoma

Odds to select OL: -115

32. Kansas City Chiefs — WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Odds to select WR: +100

