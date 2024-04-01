Vikings, Raiders trade up for QBs in Nick Wright's 2024 NFL mock draft
April has finally arrived and the countdown to the 2024 NFL Draft is on.
With the NFL Draft only weeks away, Nick Wright of "First Things First" released his first mock draft of the season on Monday.
Unsurprisingly, he has three quarterbacks being selected with the top-three picks. But which ones and which teams are making those top picks?
Here's Nick Wright's full mock draft, with odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) — QB Caleb Williams, USC
Odds to be selected No. 1: -8000
2. Washington Commanders — QB Drake Maye, UNC
Odds to be selected No. 2: -115
3. Minnesota Vikings (trade with Patriots) — QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Odds to be selected No. 3: +360
*Vikings receive: No. 3 pick
*Patriots receive: No. 11 overall pick, No. 23 overall pick, No. 157 overall pick
4. Arizona Cardinals — WR Marvin Harrison, Ohio State
Odds to be selected No. 4: -155
5. Las Vegas Raiders (trade with Chargers) — QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Odds to be selected No. 5: +2600
*Raiders receive: No. 5 overall pick
Chargers receive: No. 13 overall pick, No. 77 overall pick, 2025 first-round pick
6. New York Giants — WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Odds to be selected No. 6: +160
7. Tennessee Titans — OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Odds to be selected No. 7: -120
8. Atlanta Falcons — Edge rusher Dallas Turner, Alabama
Odds to be selected No. 8: +150
9. Chicago Bears — WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Odds to be a top-5 pick: +850
10. New York Jets — TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Odds to select Bowers: +170
11. New England Patriots (trade with Vikings) — OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Odds to be first OL selected: +380
12. Denver Broncos — QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Odds to select Nix: -135
13. Los Angeles Chargers (trade with Raiders) — DT Byron Murphy, Texas
Odds to be first defender selected: +1500
14. New Orleans Saints — Edge rusher Jared Verse, Florida State
Odds to be first defender selected: +1000
15. Indianapolis Colts — CB Cooper Dejean, Iowa
Odds to select CB: +145
16. Seattle Seahawks — OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
Odds to be first OL selected: +4500
17. Jacksonville Jaguars — CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Odds to be first defender selected: +400
18. Cincinnati Bengals — OT, Olu Fashanu, Penn State
Odds to be first OL selected: +600
19. Los Angeles Rams — DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Odds to be first defender selected: +10000
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
21. Miami Dolphins — Edge rusher, Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Odds to select DL: +220
22. Philadelphia Eagles — CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Odds to be first defender selected: +7500
23. New England Patriots (from Minnesota Vikings via Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns) — WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Odds to be first WR selected: +10000
24. Dallas Cowboys — OT Graham Barton, Duke
Odds to select OL: -170
25. Green Bay Packers — OT JC Latham, Alabama
Odds to be first defender selected: +1300
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Odds to be first defender selected: +1700
27. Cardinals (from Texans) — OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Odds to be first OL selected: +4500
28. Buffalo Bills — S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Odds to select S: +750
29. Patriots (trade with Detroit Lions) — QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Odds to select Penix: +1300
*Patriots receive: No. 29 overall pick
*Lions receive: No. 34 overall pick, No. 103 overall pick, No. 231 overall pick
30. Baltimore Ravens — CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Odds to select CB: +500
31. San Francisco 49ers — OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Odds to select OL: -115
32. Kansas City Chiefs — WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Odds to select WR: +100
Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.
-
2024 NFL mock draft: Don't buy the hype on Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye
Commanders HC Dan Quinn: Bobby Wagner is 'all that I love about football'
Eagles reportedly trade Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional third-round pick
-
Arik Armstead 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers with low-ball contract offer
2024 NFL Draft odds: J.J. McCarthy's odds to go second skyrocket
Could New England Patriots be eyeing Dak Prescott in 2025?
-
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027
2024 NFL Draft steals: Our top 5 diamonds in the rough
-
2024 NFL mock draft: Don't buy the hype on Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye
Commanders HC Dan Quinn: Bobby Wagner is 'all that I love about football'
Eagles reportedly trade Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional third-round pick
-
Arik Armstead 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers with low-ball contract offer
2024 NFL Draft odds: J.J. McCarthy's odds to go second skyrocket
Could New England Patriots be eyeing Dak Prescott in 2025?
-
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027
2024 NFL Draft steals: Our top 5 diamonds in the rough