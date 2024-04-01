National Football League
Vikings, Raiders trade up for QBs in Nick Wright's 2024 NFL mock draft
National Football League

Vikings, Raiders trade up for QBs in Nick Wright's 2024 NFL mock draft

Updated Apr. 1, 2024 2:40 p.m. ET

April has finally arrived and the countdown to the 2024 NFL Draft is on.

With the NFL Draft only weeks away, Nick Wright of "First Things First" released his first mock draft of the season on Monday. 

Unsurprisingly, he has three quarterbacks being selected with the top-three picks. But which ones and which teams are making those top picks?

Here's Nick Wright's full mock draft, with odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) — QB Caleb Williams, USC
Odds to be selected No. 1: -8000

2. Washington Commanders — QB Drake Maye, UNC
Odds to be selected No. 2: -115

3. Minnesota Vikings (trade with Patriots) — QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Odds to be selected No. 3: +360

*Vikings receive: No. 3 pick
*Patriots receive: No. 11 overall pick, No. 23 overall pick, No. 157 overall pick

4. Arizona Cardinals — WR Marvin Harrison, Ohio State
Odds to be selected No. 4: -155

5. Las Vegas Raiders (trade with Chargers) — QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Odds to be selected No. 5: +2600

*Raiders receive: No. 5 overall pick
Chargers receive: No. 13 overall pick, No. 77 overall pick, 2025 first-round pick

6. New York Giants — WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Odds to be selected No. 6: +160

7. Tennessee Titans — OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Odds to be selected No. 7: -120

8. Atlanta Falcons — Edge rusher Dallas Turner, Alabama
Odds to be selected No. 8: +150

9. Chicago Bears — WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Odds to be a top-5 pick: +850

10. New York Jets — TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Odds to select Bowers: +170

11. New England Patriots (trade with Vikings) — OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Odds to be first OL selected: +380

12. Denver Broncos — QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Odds to select Nix: -135

13. Los Angeles Chargers (trade with Raiders) — DT Byron Murphy, Texas
Odds to be first defender selected: +1500

14. New Orleans Saints — Edge rusher Jared Verse, Florida State
Odds to be first defender selected: +1000

15. Indianapolis Colts — CB Cooper Dejean, Iowa
Odds to select CB: +145

16. Seattle Seahawks — OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
Odds to be first OL selected: +4500

17. Jacksonville Jaguars — CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Odds to be first defender selected: +400

18. Cincinnati Bengals — OT, Olu Fashanu, Penn State
Odds to be first OL selected: +600

19. Los Angeles Rams — DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Odds to be first defender selected: +10000

20. Pittsburgh Steelers — OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

21. Miami Dolphins — Edge rusher, Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Odds to select DL: +220

22. Philadelphia Eagles — CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Odds to be first defender selected: +7500

23. New England Patriots (from Minnesota Vikings via Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns) — WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Odds to be first WR selected: +10000

24. Dallas Cowboys — OT Graham Barton, Duke
Odds to select OL: -170

25. Green Bay Packers — OT JC Latham, Alabama
Odds to be first defender selected: +1300

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Odds to be first defender selected: +1700

27. Cardinals (from Texans) — OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Odds to be first OL selected: +4500

28. Buffalo Bills — S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Odds to select S: +750

29. Patriots (trade with Detroit Lions) — QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Odds to select Penix: +1300

*Patriots receive: No. 29 overall pick
*Lions receive: No. 34 overall pick, No. 103 overall pick, No. 231 overall pick

30. Baltimore Ravens — CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Odds to select CB: +500

31. San Francisco 49ers — OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Odds to select OL: -115

32. Kansas City Chiefs — WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Odds to select WR: +100

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs selected in Colin Cowherd's 12-pick mock

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs selected in Colin Cowherd's 12-pick mock

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes