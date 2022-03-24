National Football League Ranking QB pairings: Ryan, Watson, Wilson best fits for new teams 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

Perhaps the success of Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford spurred the NFL quarterback carousel to spin out of control this offseason.

After watching the Buccaneers and Rams hoist the Lombardi Trophy the past two years after acquiring franchise quarterbacks, team-builders seem willing to pay whatever it costs to bring on a five-star playmaker at the position.

While some of the moves caught us by surprise and others were viewed as necessities, the reshuffling has changed the landscape of the league while also making the 2022 NFL season must-see TV this fall.

Though Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo might still be moved, the QB carousel has finally slowed from its frantic pace. So for the seven quarterbacks who've already changed addresses, let's rank and grade the fits between QB and franchise, from best to worst.

MATT RYAN, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

The addition of a former NFL MVP to the Colts’ lineup represents a match made in heaven for Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard.

The team’s brain trust has been desperately seeking a replacement for Andrew Luck since his surprising retirement in 2019. After riding a quarterback carousel that included Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz, the Colts might have found the right replacement in Ryan. He's a model of consistency and dependability at the position; in 14 years with the Falcons, he had 10 4,000-yard seasons and only three missed games.

Despite a spate of losing seasons that have led to questions about Ryan's ability to play at a high level at this stage of his career, the Colts provide him with a stingy defense, a rock-solid offensive line and a punishing running game spearheaded by Jonathan Taylor, the best back in the game.

Considering how Ryan led the Falcons to the postseason relying on a similar formula with Michael Turner and Co. supporting him, the 36-year-old veteran could see his football life come full circle with another title run as he enters the twilight of his playing career.

Grade: A+

DESHAUN WATSON, CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Browns’ decision to trade for the top-five quarterback with character concerns has led to questions about the franchise’s moral compass. But on the field, the move gives Kevin Stefanski’s squad a chance to compete with the heavyweights in the AFC. Watson is one of the few quarterbacks with the capacity to win a shootout against the superstar gunslingers vying for supremacy in this league.

As an electric dual-threat with a polished game inside and outside the pocket, Watson is a major upgrade over Mayfield and gives Cleveland an opportunity to build an explosive passing game to complement a top-notch rushing attack. With a sturdy offensive line in front of him and a dynamic duo in the backfield behind him, Watson could put up ridiculous numbers throwing to Amari Cooper and David Njoku in an efficient aerial attack that punishes defensive coordinators for loading the box to stop Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Depending on Watson's suspension status, the Dawg Pound could watch a Super Bowl contender blossom this season behind an MVP-caliber quarterback.

Grade: A

RUSSELL WILSON, DENVER BRONCOS

The Broncos shocked the football world when they lured Wilson from the Pacific Northwest to the Rocky Mountains to resolve a quarterback situation that has been in flux since Peyton Manning retired following Super Bowl 50. Wilson not only gives the Broncos a high-end QB with poise and playmaking ability, but he also fills a leadership void that has contributed to the team failing to make the playoffs since 2015.

While Wilson steps into an ultra-competitive division with exceptional quarterbacks at every stop, the veteran knows how to win, and his Seattle track record suggests he will find a way to get it done in Denver. That said, Wilson will need the Broncos’ young receiving corps to develop while new coach Nathaniel Hackett finds a way to fix a leaky offensive line.

The defense should be able to keep the score down, but new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could struggle to put the pieces together while breaking in a new scheme. If the defense fails to hold up its end of the bargain, Wilson could find himself in a similar situation to the one that he left — and with a lesser supporting cast on offense.

Grade: A-

MITCHELL TRUBISKY, PITTSBURGH STEELERS

It's amazing the difference a year makes when it comes to evaluating a quarterback who was dismissed by his original team despite posting a winning record (29-21) and securing a couple of playoff berths.

After serving an apprenticeship under Josh Allen with the Bills last season, former Bears starter Trubisky should be ready to flourish in a revamped Steelers’ offense that could feature more collegiate-based concepts under offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

As a mobile playmaker with a mix of arm talent and running skill that make him a credible threat on read-option plays or bootlegs, Trubisky could help the Steelers’ offense evolve after growing stagnant under Ben Roethlisberger. From jet-sweeps and read-option plays to designed quarterback runs, the new playbook will feature modern concepts that will mask some of the unit’s deficiencies while breaking in a bunch of newbies throughout the lineup.

Moreover, the updated look will give Trubisky a chance to maximize his potential as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

If the Steelers are able to help Trubisky rediscover his game, the team could solve its biggest long-term issue with a low-risk signing that barely registered a blip on the radar.

Grade: B

CARSON WENTZ, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

It is hard to get excited about a quarterback who has been dismissed by two teams in two years, particularly when the coaches of those teams were responsible for helping him play at an MVP level a few seasons ago. That's why I am curious to see what Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner saw in Wentz to convince them that he could be Washington's franchise quarterback in 2022.

Perhaps the memories of his sensational 2017 campaign encouraged the Commanders to hitch their wagon to a battered-and-beleaguered quarterback, but it has been a long time since Wentz has played at an elite level.

That said, a change of scenery and a new scheme could help the veteran rediscover his game and repair his confidence. A couple of speedy playmakers (Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel) might enable Wentz to put up big numbers on a variety of catch-and-run concepts and vertical routes that play to the strengths of the veteran’s game.

In addition, the hard-nosed running of Antonio Gibson could enable Wentz to settle into a managerial role that served him well earlier in his career. If the seventh-year pro operates on a tight pitch count of 30 passes or fewer, he is more efficient and effective as a playmaker from the pocket.

Considering how Wentz has performed when coaches have put the entire offense on his back, the Commanders might get the best out of their new quarterback with a "less is more" approach.

Grade: C+

MARCUS MARIOTA, ATLANTA FALCONS

After dismissing their longtime franchise quarterback, the Falcons are reuniting Arthur Smith with a quarterback he once benched during his time as offensive coordinator for the Titans. Although the hard feelings have seemingly subsided since the demotion, the head coach might understandably lack some confidence in his new QB1.

In addition, the team might not fully believe in a quarterback who has spent the past two-plus seasons on the bench as a QB2/package player. And that could make it hard for Mariota to assume the leadership duties as the designated replacement for a franchise legend.

On the other hand, it is sensible for the Falcons to add a veteran quarterback with familiarity with the system to help a roster in transition continue to adapt and adjust to a coach who is figuring things out on the fly. The connection between Mariota and Smith could help steady the offense. After all, Mariota knows the scheme, and the coach understands how to maximize his QB1’s talents based on their previous experience.

While I do not expect the Falcons to light up scoreboards with a lightweight roster and a quarterback who has spent the past two seasons as a super-sub, I think the move is a short-term solution that gives the team a chance to compete on offense.

Grade: C-

DREW LOCK, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

What are the Seahawks doing? That is the question circulating around the league after Pete Carroll traded Russell Wilson for a boatload of draft picks and a former second-round pick who has been viewed as an underachiever to this point.

Fair or not, Lock was characterized as a failure in Denver after logging an 8-13 mark as a starter for a team in a constant state of flux. Lock certainly contributed to the team’s poor performance with his uneven play, but he does display intriguing arm talent as an athletic playmaker from the pocket.

While Lock's accuracy and ball placement leave something to be desired, the Seahawks could help by employing a run-first system that features him in a complementary role.

With D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the outside and Rashaad Penny behind him, Lock will be surrounded by enough weaponry to shine — if the Seahawks’ leaky offensive line holds up under pressure. If Lock can flash even some of the talent that intrigued scouts when he came out of Missouri in 2019, the Seahawks’ roll of the dice could pay off as the team undergoes a rebuild on the fly under Carroll.

That's a lot of "ifs."

Grade: D

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

