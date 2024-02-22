National Football League Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift spotted arm-in-arm at Sydney Zoo in Australia Published Feb. 22, 2024 2:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Taylor Swift traveled halfway across the world to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. Now, Kelce is returning the favor.

The superstar tight end was spotted in Australia arm-in-arm with Swift at the Sydney Zoo on Thursday. Swift is performing a series of concerts in Sydney this weekend as part of the international leg of her massively successful Eras Tour.

That Eras Tour also recently included a few concerts in Japan earlier this month, but that didn't stop Swift from flying across the Pacific Ocean to Las Vegas in time to watch Kelce and the Chiefs prevail in overtime over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The pair celebrated the triumph afterward in a viral outing that included Swift's parents.

It appears Kelce has a big summer planned. Not only does he reportedly plan to accompany Swift on the European portion of her tour starting in May, but he's also looking to expand his off-field entertainment portfolio beyond his hit "New Heights" podcast that he hosts alongside his brother, All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The Chiefs star has reportedly been pursuing movie roles, unscripted show developments and other entertainment opportunities as the 34-year-old seven-time All-Pro starts branching further out beyond football. Still, he has continuously reiterated that he still loves playing in the NFL and plans to continue to do so for as long as possible.

