Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift party and sing together following Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Published Feb. 12, 2024 12:28 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift earned hardware that signified their status at the top of their respective professions on back-to-back weekends.

With the Grammys and Super Bowl LVIII behind them, the power couple took time to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' third Super Bowl win in five years on Sunday night. They partied together along the Las Vegas strip at the Chiefs' afterparty, reportedly held at the Zouk Nightclub.

While Kelce has been known to sing the hit Beastie Boys song "Fight For Your Right" after big Chiefs wins, he was singing a different tune at the afterparty. The star tight end was seen in social media videos singing at least a pair of his girlfriend's hit songs late Sunday night.

In one video, Kelce appeared to be standing in the DJ's booth as he sang "You Belong With Me," turning around to point at Swift as the two continued to sing.

In another video, Kelce and Swift were seen dancing to her hit "Love Story."

Kelce's partying didn't include only Swift, though. He was pictured hanging out with Ludacris and Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whom Kelce aggressively bumped in the second quarter of the big game when things weren't going so well for Kansas City. The two brushed the incident aside postgame, with the coach praising Kelce's competitive desire

After Swift took home four Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, Kelce told reporters last week that he told her he had "to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too."

Now, Kelce can't feel any happier.

"On top of the world right now, baby," Kelce said when asked if anyone has had a better week than he and Swift. "It's a good feeling."

Whether Swift will continue to be a part of the Chiefs' celebrations remains to be seen. She traveled to Las Vegas after the Tokyo leg of her Eras Tour ended on Saturday. The team's victory parade is scheduled for Wednesday and Swift's next concert is on Friday in Melbourne, Australia. 

Like her trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas, she does have a tight window to squeeze in both events. The parade is planned for 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday. While the concert is scheduled for Friday night, Melbourne is 17 hours ahead of Kansas City. Her Friday show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Melbourne time, which is 1 a.m. Friday morning in Kansas City, realistically giving Swift a little more than 24 hours to travel between the two cities.

If she's done it before, maybe she can do it again. 

