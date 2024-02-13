National Football League Travis Kelce reportedly planning to join Taylor Swift for Europe concerts Published Feb. 13, 2024 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After pop star Taylor Swift attended every one of his playoff games (and several regular-season games) en route to Travis Kelce's third Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce plans to accompany his girlfriend as the international portion of Swift's "Eras Tour" concert series sweeps through Europe this summer, according to People Magazine.

Swift also has tour dates scheduled in Australia and Singapore before her Europe leg of the tour kicks off in Paris in May. She flew back from a set of concerts in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday to watch Kelce and the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime Super Bowl thriller Sunday.

The news of Kelce's plans to join Swift on her tour came shortly after NFL Films released new mic'd up footage of her and Kelce's midfield embrace immediately after the Super Bowl, in which Kelce thanked her for "coming halfway across the world" while Swift called Kelce and his performance in the game "electric" and "unbelievable."

A source close to Swift told People that the Super Bowl was "the most thrilling experience" for the pop star, who sat in a luxury suite with both Swift's and Kelce's parents, Kelce's brother and Eagles All-Pro offensive lineman Jason, and several of Swift's and Kelce's friends including rapper Ice Spice, actress Blake Lively and model Kayleigh Teller.

Swift and Kelce were then seen partying late into the night in videos that surfaced on social media, along with Jason and several other members of their entourage.

While the two are clearly comfortable being seen together in public, Travis Kelce has still had to make some adjustments to protect his privacy against his newly heightened fame, moving houses to a more secluded spot in the Kansas City area during the season.

Jason Kelce explained the rationale behind Travis' move during an appearance on NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's podcast last week, saying people camped out in front of Travis' old house and even knocked on the window of his new house after he and Swift went public with their relationship.

