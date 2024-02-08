Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs GM Brett Veach, Patrick Mahomes debunk Andy Reid retirement rumors
Chiefs GM Brett Veach, Patrick Mahomes debunk Andy Reid retirement rumors

Updated Feb. 8, 2024 9:11 p.m. ET

Andy Reid is set to go down as one of the greatest coaches in football history regardless of whether he wins his third Super Bowl in five years with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. But in a year when three other men belonging to that tier — Nick Saban, Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll — have all departed their respective teams after lengthy stints, the 65-year-old Reid suddenly stands alone as one of the last remaining active head coaches of his generation.

That has led to some retirement speculation, but it appears the speculation is just that. Several prominent members of the Chiefs have debunked any retirement rumors for Reid after the Super Bowl, including Reid himself.

"My mom and dad told me this when they were working," Reid said Monday as he prepares for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. "They said, 'You'll know when it's time.' … Somewhere you're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day."

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also told ESPN he has received "no indication" Reid would retire, and general manager Brett Veach had a similar stance when speaking to Audacy 610 Sports Radio recently.

"That is not something I've heard directly and I don't buy one bit of that," Veach said. "Maybe I don't know anything, but I would be shocked more than anybody and I talk to Coach [Reid] every day."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes chimed in when speaking to reporters Wednesday, saying he also doubted any Reid retirement rumors were true.

"I'm highly doubtful," Mahomes said, via NFL Media. "He enjoys it every single day. He loves it. And he comes to work every single day. So it would be very surprising to me and I haven't gotten any sense of that in any sense."

Colin Cowherd agrees that there is no substance to the Andy Reid retirement rumors.

"Right now, the sport is moving in his direction, where he had to overcome it as it leaned defense for the first 30 years of his coaching life," Cowherd said. "To me, if you look at Andy Reid now and his coaching tree, his ability to adapt. … I think you're looking at the best coach, arguably, in the history of the sport who I think will win another [Super Bowl] on Sunday and more to come. I don't buy that he's retiring."

Will Andy Reid call it a career after Super Bowl LVIII?

As for Travis Kelce, he was a bit less firm when asked about a possible retirement after the Super Bowl, but the 34-year-old tight end still implied he was not walking away any time soon.

"I've got so much love for this game," Kelce said, "I can't imagine not doing this for as long as I can."

