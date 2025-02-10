National Football League Who are the 10 greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time? Updated Feb. 10, 2025 2:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

Super Bowl LIX is in the books, with the Eagles routing the Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch from two years ago. Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP, while Patrick Mahomes was denied a fourth ring. But with Mahomes having already played in a record five Super Bowls before turning 30, it got us thinking:

Who are the best quarterbacks in NFL history?

Since the league's first season in 1920, countless talents have graced the gridiron, but only a select few boast the combination of statistical prowess, longevity and team success to merit consideration for the best ever.

FOX Sports Research broke down the numbers and ranked the 10 best quarterbacks in NFL history.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there are some obvious choices near the top, there are also some surprising names that made our list when analyzing their résumés. Where does your favorite quarterback rank? Let's take a look:

10. Dan Marino (1983-99)

While Marino never won a Super Bowl, he's considered one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. In just his second season, he became the first quarterback in league history to pass for 5,000 yards or 40 touchdown passes in a single season. He ranks in the top 10 in pass yards (61,361), pass touchdowns (420), wins (147) and completions (4,967). Marino did lead Miami to the Super Bowl during his 1984 MVP season, but lost to Joe Montana's 49ers.

9. Drew Brees (2001-20)

Brees' career was statistically undeniable. He and Tom Brady are the only two quarterbacks to throw for 80,000 career yards, Brees' 571 touchdown passes are the second-most all-time, and his 172 wins rank fourth. Brees made a whopping 13 Pro Bowls and led the league in passing yards seven times in his 20-year career. In the 2009 season, he led the Saints to their only Super Bowl title — against Peyton Manning's Colts — and was MVP of the game. Brees twice won Offensive Player of the Year.

8. Brett Favre (1991-2010)

The true definition of a gunslinger, Favre was a prolific passer for a staggering 20 seasons in the league (19 as a starter). He won three consecutive league MVP awards from 1995 to 1997 — he's still the only player in league history to win three straight. From a statistical standpoint, he ranks fourth all time in passing yards (71,838) and fourth in passing touchdowns (508), and he's tied for the second-most wins (186). For the postseason, he cracks the top five in passing yards and touchdowns, while being one of only eight quarterbacks ever with 13 wins. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in the 1996 season.

7. Terry Bradshaw (1970-83)

Bradshaw was a winner. His four Super Bowl championships with the Steelers are tied with Montana for the second-most all-time, trailing only Brady's seven. His titles came in a six-year period, and he was the first quarterback to win a third and fourth Super Bowl. He won the 1978 MVP award and was also a two-time Super Bowl MVP. Bradshaw is one of six quarterbacks ever with 14 playoff wins — the other five are ranked in the top five of this list.

Despite struggling this past season with the Jets, Rodgers' talent and career has been stellar. He is one of six quarterbacks all-time with 150-plus wins and is in the top five all-time in touchdown passes. Rodgers also won the MVP award four times, trailing only Manning for the most ever. He has one Super Bowl to his name, leading the Packers to their fourth Super Bowl title in the 2010 season.

5. John Elway (1983-98)

Another two-time Super Bowl champion and former MVP for the Broncos, Elway was the league's all-time leader in wins (148) when he retired at the conclusion of the 1998 season. He still ranks in the top 10 in that category, as well as earning nine Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods during his 16-year career. Arguably the most memorable moment of his career came in 1987, when he engineered a 98-yard touchdown drive to beat the Browns in the AFC title game — which was ultimately dubbed as "The Drive."

This might seem a bit premature considering Mahomes is only 29 years old and fresh off a decisive loss in the Super Bowl, but what he has done to this point is unprecedented. The Texas Tech product has won three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two regular-season MVP awards. Mahomes has been electric in the postseason; his 17 playoff wins trailing only Brady (35) all-time. And with his five touchdown passes this postseason, he's up to 46 in his playoff career — which also only trails Brady for the most in NFL history (88).

3. Peyton Manning (1998-2015)

Manning was considered a generational prospect out of Tennessee — he was selected first overall in the 1998 NFL Draft and eventually lived up to all the hype. Nicknamed the "Sheriff" for his incredible poise and command of the offense, he led two Super Bowl championship teams (with the Colts and Broncos) and won league MVP a record five times. Manning is third all-time in pass yards (71,940), third in pass touchdowns (539), and tied for second in wins (186). In the 2013 season, he set NFL records for touchdown passes (55) and passing yards (5,477). His 43 fourth-quarter comebacks are the second-most in NFL history, trailing only Brady.

2. Joe Montana (1979-94)

Before Brady, Montana was the gold standard for quarterbacks. He won four Super Bowls with the 49ers, which is tied for the second-most of any quarterback — and more impressively, went a perfect 4-0 in the Big Game. Montana threw 45 touchdowns and won 16 playoff games, which is the third-most in both categories. He was a two-time MVP, a five-time All-Pro, and has the highest passer rating in the Super Bowl (127.8) among all QBs with multiple appearances. The Notre Dame product garnered the nicknames "Joe Cool" and the "Comeback Kid" for his clutch play.

1. Tom Brady (2000-22)

Brady is widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time, let alone the greatest quarterback. His seven Super Bowl wins are three more than the next-best quarterback, and he's the league's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), completions (7,753), wins (251), playoff wins (35), division titles (19), fourth-quarter comebacks (46) and countless other categories from both a regular-season and playoff standpoint. For perspective, his seven Super Bowl wins as a starting quarterback are more than any other franchise. Brady won six championships with the Patriots and then a seventh in his first year with the Buccaneers — in his 21st season overall and at 43 years old.

Honorable mentions:

Steve Young

Roger Staubach

Troy Aikman

Ben Roethlisberger

Johnny Unitas

Otto Graham

Bart Starr

Â

share