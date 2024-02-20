National Football League Travis Kelce is pursuing movie roles, other entertainment opportunities Updated Feb. 20, 2024 3:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Kelce has already staked his claim as one of the best tight ends of all time. But as his football career winds down, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end might be looking to set himself up for a new chapter.

Kelce's agents are "considering movie roles, developing unscripted shows for the star, exploring comedy opportunities and pursuing product endorsements," The Wrap reported on Tuesday. Additionally, filmmakers flew to Kansas City during the Chiefs' season to meet with Kelce about making a reality show that he wants to star in, according to The Wrap.

Kelce hasn't been shy about showing his interest in the entertainment industry. He hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2023 and starred in his own reality dating TV show, "Catching Kelce," in 2016. His co-managers also told The New York Times in a story published in January that they believe he can match the fame of the most popular athlete-turned-actor in recent memory, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Of course, Kelce's fame reached new levels this past year due to reasons unrelated to his play on the field and his attempts to become an off-field entertainer. He began a relationship with renowned singer and 14-time Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift, which drew as many if not more, headlines than his play on the field en route to his third Super Bowl title.

Prior to reaching new levels of fame during the 2023 season, Kelce signed with CAA last May, having separate representatives for non-scripted TV, movies and comedy, among other purposes, according to The Wrap.

But Kelce is also trying out producing projects. He earned his first executive producer credit on a film titled "My Dead Friend Zoe," which will premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas in March. The synopsis of the movie seems to fit Kelce's preferred mold of comedy as "My Dead Friend Zoe" is described as a dark comedic drama about a U.S. Army veteran, the dead best friend she can't let go of, and her estranged grandfather. The film stars Ed Harris, Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, who are all credited as executive producers alongside Kelce. It does not yet have a distributor in place for wider release.

Kelce has also dipped his toes in the media landscape in recent years. His "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, has emerged as one of the most-listened-to sports podcasts as the two stars share their thoughts on the ongoing matters around the NFL, among other things.

While Kelce seems to have multiple non-football career options lined up, it doesn't look like he'll be hanging up the cleats this offseason. The 34-year-old said shortly after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers that he'll still play in 2024 as Kansas City looks to be the first team to ever three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

