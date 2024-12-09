National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Lions keep top spot: Eagles, Chiefs rise; Bills tumble Published Dec. 9, 2024 8:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Four teams have clinched playoff spots so far, but not all of them are at the top of my rankings. While the Lions, Eagles and Chiefs took care of business in Week 14, the Bills showed some weaknesses, giving up 44 points in a loss to the Rams.

As a result, Buffalo tumbles while the Eagles, Chiefs, Vikings and Steelers move up. The Lions have won an NFL-high 11 straight games, but it's the Eagles, who've won nine in a row, that look like the most complete team in the league right now. The Chiefs keep figuring out new ways to get the W, and the Vikings and Steelers keep chugging along just below the radar.

Here's my top 10 for Week 14 of the 2024 season.

The ultra-aggressive Lions are a reflection of their head coach between the lines. They transform games into street fights with a desire to choke opponents out with risky maneuvers (and play calls) that make some head coaches squeamish. Though Dan Campbell's fearless mentality could backfire in a crucial moment, his team's confidence and execution in the clutch might make it a moot point in the postseason tournament.

2 Philadelphia Eagles up from 3 11-2

The Eagles are inching closer to the No. 1 ranking with a nine-game winning streak showing their steady progress as contenders. As the most complete team in football, the Eagles can rely on their offense or defense to pummel opponents into submission. With Nick Sirianni showing growth and maturity as a leader, the Eagles have the requisite pieces for a championship puzzle.

3 Kansas City Chiefs up from 4 12-1

The defending champs continue to find various ways to knock off top opponents. Whether it is a bank-shot field goal with 0:00 on the clock or an improbable bounce that goes their way, the Chiefs' good fortune and superb execution have produced a 15-game winning streak in one-score contests. Given the nip-and-tuck nature of playoff games, the Chiefs' late-game mastery gives them a chance to complete the three-peat.

4 Minnesota Vikings up from 5 11-2

Kevin O'Connell has worked wonders with Sam Darnold as the Vikings' QB1. The former No. 3 overall pick finally looks like the franchise player some envisioned when he stepped into the league from USC. Though the Vikings' stellar supporting cast makes it seem easy for the journeyman, Darnold's emergence as a high-end playmaker makes the Vikings a viable contender in the NFC.

5 Pittsburgh Steelers up from 7 10-3

The Steelers keep chugging along behind stingy defense and an opportunistic offense that rallies behind Russell Wilson. It isn't always pretty with the AFC North leaders, but it is hard to dismiss their success playing an old-school brand of football that suits the postseason.

6 Buffalo Bills down from 2 10-3

Just when the Bills were in line to take the No. 1 seed from the defending champs, the team dropped a tough game on the road. The loss exposed some of the Bills' weaknesses (run defense), but also showcased Josh Allen's magical playmaking skills. In a single-elimination tournament frequently decided by quarterback play, the Bills have a puncher's chance with No. 17 in the lineup.

7 Green Bay Packers down from 6 9-4

Despite a couple of close losses to the No. 1 team in the league, the Packers have the potential to go the distance. If Jordan Love can recapture his magic from 2023, Green Bay's offense could create problems for opponents that lack the depth and talent to match the Packers' dynamic playmakers on the perimeter and in the backfield.

8 Denver Broncos up from 9 8-5

Sean Payton might swipe the Coach of the Year Award for his work this season. The one-time Super Bowl champion has transformed a group of overachievers into a playoff contender behind sensational rookie quarterback Bo Nix and a suffocating defense.

9 Baltimore Ravens up from 10 8-5

After taking the bye week to rest and recover, the Ravens should re-emerge as a top team in the AFC. John Harbaugh's squad has championship-caliber personnel, but Baltimore needs to play with more consistency to maximize its potential as a title contender.

10 Seattle Seahawks previously unranked 8-5

Mike Macdonald has the Seahawks playing their best football heading down the stretch. The opportunistic defense is coming up with timely stops and takeaways to set up an offense that is becoming one of the most explosive in the league. If Geno Smith continues to take care of the football, the Seahawks could be a tough out in the postseason.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

