National Football League
NFL top-10 rankings: Lions keep top spot: Eagles, Chiefs rise; Bills tumble
National Football League

NFL top-10 rankings: Lions keep top spot: Eagles, Chiefs rise; Bills tumble

Published Dec. 9, 2024 8:51 a.m. ET
Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

Four teams have clinched playoff spots so far, but not all of them are at the top of my rankings. While the Lions, Eagles and Chiefs took care of business in Week 14, the Bills showed some weaknesses, giving up 44 points in a loss to the Rams

As a result, Buffalo tumbles while the Eagles, Chiefs, Vikings and Steelers move up. The Lions have won an NFL-high 11 straight games, but it's the Eagles, who've won nine in a row, that look like the most complete team in the league right now. The Chiefs keep figuring out new ways to get the W, and the Vikings and Steelers keep chugging along just below the radar.

Here's my top 10 for Week 14 of the 2024 season.

1
Detroit Lions
12-1

The ultra-aggressive Lions are a reflection of their head coach between the lines. They transform games into street fights with a desire to choke opponents out with risky maneuvers (and play calls) that make some head coaches squeamish. Though Dan Campbell's fearless mentality could backfire in a crucial moment, his team's confidence and execution in the clutch might make it a moot point in the postseason tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT
2
Philadelphia Eagles
up from 3
11-2
3
Kansas City Chiefs
up from 4
12-1
4
Minnesota Vikings
up from 5
11-2
5
Pittsburgh Steelers
up from 7
10-3
6
Buffalo Bills
down from 2
10-3
7
Green Bay Packers
down from 6
9-4
8
Denver Broncos
up from 9
8-5
9
Baltimore Ravens
up from 10
8-5
10
Seattle Seahawks
previously unranked
8-5

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chiefs are kings of closing out games, and what else we learned in Week 14

Chiefs are kings of closing out games, and what else we learned in Week 14

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes